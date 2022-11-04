Jump to content

Megan Thee Stallion hits out at Drake as he appears to accuse her of lying about Tory Lanez shooting on new track

‘Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot,’ rapper tweeted

Isobel Lewis
Friday 04 November 2022 09:58
Megan Thee Stallion opens up about alleged Tory Lanez shooting incident

Megan Thee Stallion has hit out at Drake after he appeared to claim that she was lying about being shot by Tory Lanez.

In June 2020, the “WAP” rapper was shot in both feet after a party at Kylie Jenner’s house, with Megan alleging that the shooter was fellow rapper Lanez.

Lanez was charged with felony assault and, in November 2021, entered a “not guilty” plea.

The trial has been pushed back a number of times, but is scheduled to begin later this month on 28 November.

On Friday (4 November), Drake and 21 Savage released their collaborative album Her Loss, featuring the track “Circo Loco”.

    On it, Drake raps seemingly in reference to Megan: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots but she still a stallion/ She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.”

    In the early hours of Friday (4 November) morning, Megan tweeted calling on her fellow musicians to “stop attaching week ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name”.

    “Stop using my shooting for clout b**** ass N****s!” she tweeted. “Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot ! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.

    Megan hit back at Drake over his lyrics

    (AFP via Getty Images)

    “When the mf facts come out remember all y’all hoe ass favourite rappers that stood behind a N**** that SHOT A FEMALE.”

    Megan added: “People attack me y’all go up for it , I defend myself now I’m doing too much … every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot … y’all don’t fwm okay cool f*** it bye.”

    The Independent has contacted Drake’s representatives for comment.

    In the time after the alleged incident, Megan has defended herself after a number of high profile figures, including DJ Akademiks in February, accused her of lying.

    Lanez’s trial will go ahead later this month

    (Getty Images)

    Responding to a tweet by Akademiks sharing unverified information claiming to be from a court hearing but posted minutes before it even began, Megan wrote on Instagram Stories: “Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??

    “Y’all tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE! Y’all tryna get retweets SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES!”

    Lanez is currently under house arrest ahead of the trial beginning later this month.

