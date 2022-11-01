Taylor Swift becomes first-ever artist to claims top 10 slots of US singles chart

Taylor Swift has achieved the historic feat of becoming the first-ever artist to claim every slot of the top 10 in the US singles chart.

The singer-songwriter's latest album, Midnights, is 2022's fastest-ever release.

Drake held the previous record, with nine out of the 10 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2021.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," Swift said of her achievement.

