Sienna Miller pregnant with her second child

Sienna Miller is currently expecting her second child, it has been reported by multiple outlets.
Photographs of the Lost City of Z star published by People magazine reveal Miller with a visible baby bump while on a beach holiday in Ibiza.
The 41-year-old actor was pictured in a brown string bikini, with gold accessories, and could be seen smiling as she enjoyed the sea breeze. In one image, she wrapped a grey towel with a red stripe around her hips, accentuating her growing bump.
Her second pregnancy comes 10 years after the birth of her first child, Marlowe, whom she shares with her former fiance, The Sandman star Tom Sturridge.
According to the outlet, Miller was seen spending time with her boyfriend, actor Oli Green, in St Tropez before arriving in Ibiza.
She has not commented publicly on her pregnancy and it is unclear what stage she is in. The Independent has contacted Miller’s representative for comment.
Last December, Miller opened up about being a parent to British Vogue. She said she “loves being a mother”, adding: “It’s what I do best.”
However, the American Woman star has also felt “pressure” to expand her family after turning 40.
Speaking to Elle UK, Miller described questions surrounding whether she should have more children and why she has not as “a really loud noise”.
“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she said.
“Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated.”
Miller and Sturridge dated from 2011 to 2015, and their daughter was born in July 2012. They continue to be good friends and co-parents, and have been known to travel together and stay at one another’s houses as they continue to put Marlowe first.
“It’s not like there’s a structure for custody,” Miller told Elle UK in 2019. “We make it work. It’s not conventional.”
Reflecting on her relationship with her daughter, Miller told People: “When you are raising a child you see aspects of your character in that person, reflected back, and it’s the most loving, intense relationship that I have. There’s nowhere to hide.
“She knows me, I know her. She’s really stubborn, which is very like me. I see her as her own person but I also see genetic things. She’s heaven, my kid.”
