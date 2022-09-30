Seth Rogen says Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt for $10,000 to raise money for Alzheimer’s
Rogen and his wife are co-founders of Alzheimer’s charity, Hilarity for Charity
Seth Rogen has shared the unconventional method Snoop Dogg once used to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.
Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, are the founders of Hilarity for Charity, a US-based non-profit organisation that provides support for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and raises money for research into the disease.
The couple founded the charity in 2012 following Miller’s experience of how the disease impacted her late mother and their family.
In celebration of the charity’s 10th anniversary, the founders are hosting a fundraising night of comedy and musical performances in Los Angeles.
Ahead of the event, the couple recalled one of their favourite memories from fundraising events of recent years, telling Variety that a performance from Snoop Dogg managed to “really capture what Hilarity for Charity is all about”.
“Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s,” Rogen said. “I think that encapsulates how we are approaching the space differently.
“If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.”
Sharing the final sale price of the blunt, Miller added: “I think it went for $10,000 (£9,000).
Miller’s mother, Adele, passed away in February 2020 from early onset Alzheimer’s.
In a tribute to her mother, shared on Instagram at the time, Miller described her as an “extraordinary person”.
“She taught me how to be a strong woman who fights for what she believes in. She taught me to knock on doors for what I feel is important,” Miller wrote.
“She taught me to use my voice and my actions for good. She taught me how to have passion.”
In an interview with People in December 2020, Rogen said he was “very impressed” by how his wife handled her mother’s diagnosis.
“How much she talks about it, and how willing she is to talk about it,” Rogen said.
“How open she is about talking about it and seeing how that has given her a lot of control over her situation – that’s been very good, because it wasn’t like that at first.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies