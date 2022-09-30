Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Seth Rogen has shared the unconventional method Snoop Dogg once used to raise money for Alzheimer’s research.

Rogen and his wife, Lauren Miller, are the founders of Hilarity for Charity, a US-based non-profit organisation that provides support for families impacted by Alzheimer’s and raises money for research into the disease.

The couple founded the charity in 2012 following Miller’s experience of how the disease impacted her late mother and their family.

In celebration of the charity’s 10th anniversary, the founders are hosting a fundraising night of comedy and musical performances in Los Angeles.

Ahead of the event, the couple recalled one of their favourite memories from fundraising events of recent years, telling Variety that a performance from Snoop Dogg managed to “really capture what Hilarity for Charity is all about”.

“Snoop Dogg once auctioned off a blunt on stage for Alzheimer’s,” Rogen said. “I think that encapsulates how we are approaching the space differently.

“If you’re lucky enough to be able to get Snoop Dogg to come perform at your show and auction off a blunt for Alzheimer’s care and research, then I think that speaks very well to an unexpected but effective kind of melding of matters and sensibilities.”

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller (Getty Images for HFC)

Sharing the final sale price of the blunt, Miller added: “I think it went for $10,000 (£9,000).

Miller’s mother, Adele, passed away in February 2020 from early onset Alzheimer’s.

In a tribute to her mother, shared on Instagram at the time, Miller described her as an “extraordinary person”.

“She taught me how to be a strong woman who fights for what she believes in. She taught me to knock on doors for what I feel is important,” Miller wrote.

“She taught me to use my voice and my actions for good. She taught me how to have passion.”

In an interview with People in December 2020, Rogen said he was “very impressed” by how his wife handled her mother’s diagnosis.

“How much she talks about it, and how willing she is to talk about it,” Rogen said.

“How open she is about talking about it and seeing how that has given her a lot of control over her situation – that’s been very good, because it wasn’t like that at first.”