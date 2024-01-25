Sofia Richie announces she’s pregnant with her and Elliot Grainge’s first child

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sofia Richie has revealed that she and husband Elliot Grainge are expecting their first child together.

The 25-year-old model shared the big news during a recent interview withVogue, in which she could be seen posing with her hands over her baby bump. Speaking to the publication, she opened up about learning of the pregnancy, noting that she discovered she was pregnant “very, very early”.

“I was about four weeks pregnant, I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Richie, who got married in April 2023, also revealed that she’ll be welcoming her child later this year, noting that the newborn will be a Gemini baby. She also revealed the gender of her unborn child: a girl.

She also told Vogue, she noted that when she first found out she was pregnant, she asked her partner to go to CVS and get even more pregnancy tests, to further confirm the news. She recalled that after speaking on the phone, during his trip to the drug store, he came home and reassured her, as they waiting for the results of the following pregnancy tests together.

“He’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset,” she explained. “Our moment will come.’ When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive.”

Richie continued to descibe how emotional she and her partner got when disocvering that she was pregant, adding: “He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.”

The media personality noted that after finding out she was pregnant, she kept the news out of the public eye, noting that the only people who knew were her and her husband’s parents. While acknolwedging that she wore a lot of large coats to hide her pregnancy, she continued to describe why she kept the news private, at first.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she explained. “I didn’t realize there are so many milestones you have to hit and so many tests you have to take. For me, it was really important to protect our mental health and our space as a couple.”