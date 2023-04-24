Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicole Richie has penned a touching message to her younger sister Sofia Richie, who recently tied the knot with Elliot Grainge during a lavish wedding ceremony.

On 22 April, the 41-year-old reality TV star celebrated her little sister’s nuptials at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes in the south of France. The star-studded guest list included their father Lionel Richie, as well as Nicole’s sister-in-law Cameron Diaz and her co-star on The Simple Life, Paris Hilton.

To mark the special occasion, the House of Harlow 1960 designer shared a sweet Instagram post of herself with her sister on her wedding day. In the picture, the 24-year-old model is seen wearing one of her three custom Chanel dresses. The wedding gown featured a high criss-cross neckline with lace detailing, inspired by a look from Chanel’s fall 2023 collection. As for her hair, Sofia tucked her veil inside her signature slicked-back bun.

The heartwarming photo showed Sofia holding a bouquet of white flowers as she beamed at Nicole, who was crouching down to adjust her younger sister’s flowing train.

“I love you more than anything,” the TV personality captioned the Instagram post, to which Sofia replied: “I love you more than life.”

In the comments, Nicole’s famous friends and fans reacted to the sweet sister moment. Her husband Joel Madden, whose brother Benji Madden is married to Cameron Diaz, left three red heart emojis under the post. New Girl star Zooey Deschanel also commented a series of heart eye emojis.

“Stunning photo,” wrote one fan.

“Sister love,” another noted, while someone else said: “Your love is shining through the picture!!!!”

Nicole Richie is the adoptive daughter of music legend, Lionel Richie. In 1983, the “Hello” singer and his then-wife Brenda Harvey became legal guardians of a two-year-old Nicole, before legally adopting her when she was nine years old. Three years after Richie and Harvey divorced in 1993, he married dancer and fashion deisgner Diane Alexander. The pair went on to have two more children – Miles and Sofia – before divorcing in 2004.

Over the years, Nicole and Sofia have often given fans a glimpse at their sisterly bond. In fact, Sofia even wore a pair of bespoke diamond raindrop earrings from Nicole’s fashion label, House of Harlow 1960. In an Instagram story shared by Nicole on Monday, the bride was seen wearing the earrings with her rehearsal dinner look.

Sofia Richie wears earrings from sister Nicole’s brand for wedding (Instagram / Nicole Richie)

“Bespoke @houseofharlow1960 diamond earrings. Making these earrings for my sister is a moment I will never forget,” Nicole captioned her story, which included images of the designer putting the earrings on her younger sister.

Sofia Richie wore three custom Chanel dresses during the South of France nuptials (Instagram / Nicole Richie)

Sofia Richie, 24, tied the knot with 30-year-old British music executive Elliot Grainge over the weekend on the French Riviera. Ahead of their nuptials, the socialite shared a glimpse at her three custom Chanel looks for the wedding, including a beaded high-neck dress for the rehearsal dinner and a structured after-party dress inspired by model Claudia Schiffer’s 1993 Chanel spring runway look.

Speaking to Vogue about her wedding gown, Richie explained that she “always had this vision” of wearing a “big princess dress” on her wedding day. But as she grew older, the model realised that she wanted something “a bit more simple”.

“It is such magic,” Richie said of her iridescent, white sequin gown with a criss-cross neckline and train. “I honestly think Elliot is going to love it. He is my biggest cheerleader when it comes to anything I wear. If he doesn’t cry, I’ll be very sad.”

The wedding gown also included thoughtful details. For her “something blue”, Richie and Grainge’s initials were sewn on the inside of the dress using blue thread. The dress also represented the couple’s connection by having two separate heart embellishments facing each other.

“I am so excited,” Richie added. “[It’s] because I’m marrying Elliot, I know that sounds cheesy – but he is the man of my dreams.”

Ahead of the nuptials, the model made her TikTok debut on Thursday with her new married name: Sofia Richie Grainge. Throughout the weekend, Richie documented the many wedding activities and asked her followers to help her pick out a “dinner outfit”.

Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge announced their engagement in April 2022 after one year of dating. “Forever isn’t long enough,” she captioned a photo announcing the engagement on Instagram, which showed the pair kissing and her diamond engagement ring.

Richie also revealed earlier this month that she had converted to Judaism ahead of her upcoming nuptials, with the model describing the day as “magical”.