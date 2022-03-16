Encanto actor Stephanie Beatriz revealed in a recent interview that she recorded the animated film’s hit song “Waiting On A Miracle” while she was in labour. She gave birth to her daughter, Rosaline, the following day.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day,” Beatriz told Variety. “I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’”

The director of the Disney movie, Byron Howard, revealed that no one on set was aware just how far along Beatriz was in her pregnancy. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready,” he said.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star plays Mirabel in Encanto, the only member of the Madrigal family not blessed with magical powers set in rural Colombia. The animated movie, which was released in November 2021, has already achieved success with the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” surpassing Frozen’s “Let It Go” as the studio’s highest-charted song in over 26 years. Disney’s first Latinx-focused film also earned three Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song.

Beatriz revealed how closely she relates to her character Mirabel in Encanto. “Most of [my roles] I disappear into the character, and in a weird way it’s the same with this because it’s the most ‘like me’ role I’ve ever played, yet I’ve disappeared,” she said. “It’s not my face, it’s an animated person.”

The In The Heights actor welcomed her daughter Rosaline last August with husband Brad Hoss. The couple tied the knot in 2018.