Disney’s Encanto soundtrack continues to top charts with ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Encanto continues to dominate the Billboard charts, spending its fourth week atop the Billboard 200 Albums chart as We Don’t Talk About Bruno spends second week at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

The song climbed to the No 1 spot on the US Top 100 on January 31st, a feat not achieved by Disney since the Aladdin track was released 29 years ago.

It is also the first song written by a solo writer to achieve this feat since Ed Sheeran’s Perfect rose to the No 1 position four years ago.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here