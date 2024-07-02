Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Suki Waterhouse has debuted her newborn daughter on the cover of British Vogue’s August 2024 issue.

The 32-year-old singer appeared on the latest cover of British Vogue published on July 2, alongside her baby girl who she welcomed with Robert Pattinson earlier this year. The photo showed the Daisy Jones & the Six star standing in a green garden while holding her baby daughter close to her chest.

Waterhouse posed in a long, fringe coat with her baby wrapped inside the garment, as the newborn’s back was turned to the camera. The cover photo marks the first time the “Good Looking” singer has shown off the bundle of joy since announcing her birth in April.

Speaking to British Vogue, the Love, Rosie star could only describe her newfound motherhood in one word: shocking.

“Shocking in every way,” Waterhouse told the outlet, laughing. However, she shared how her rumored fiancé has been nothing but supportive throughout their transition to becoming parents. “He was there with me and like all dads, he was really nervous. But for someone who’s quite an anxious person, he’s been very calm,” she recalled about the Twilight alum, noting that Pattinson is “the dad I could have hoped for” for her daughter.

“I mean a dad and his daughter? It’s an actual love story,” Waterhouse quipped.

Throughout her pregnancy, which she confirmed on stage at a music festival in November, Waterhouse admitted that she “really had no concept that there was a baby inside me.” Instead, the British singer-songwriter maintained a “go-with-the-flow attitude” during her pregnancy.

When the couple – who have been together for more than five years – learned they were expecting their first child together, Waterhouse explained that she and Pattinson welcomed the news with open arms. “No, we really planned it,” she said when asked if her pregnancy came as a surprise. “One day we looked at each other and said, ‘Well, this is as ready as we’re going to be.’ I was like, ‘What can make more chaos?’”

Although Waterhouse noted that she wished she “hadn’t wanted to find out” the baby’s sex, she said it was something she needed to do to “prepare [herself] mentally” for the major life change. When she learned she was expecting a girl, however, she instantly called up her own mother, Elizabeth, in tears.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God, am I going to have to go through what [you] went through with me?’” Waterhouse recalled, cringing over her behavior as an adolescent. Now, Waterhouse said that she has a “whole new admiration” for her mother.

Throughout her early motherhood journey, the “To Love” singer has also learned how to navigate mom-shaming, especially after she took the stage at Coachella 2024 six weeks after giving birth. “Every mom’s morality is in question so much, not just from yourself, but from society. Everyone’s projecting something onto you. That’s an insane thing,” Waterhouse said.

The model has also begun to challenge her feelings of insecurity as a new mother. “I definitely think, ‘Oh, I’m shooting the cover of Vogue and I’m 25 pounds heavier than I normally am right now,’” Waterhouse recounted. “But it’s also like, ‘Who gives a f***?’ It is what it is.”

As she prepares to go on tour to promote her upcoming album, Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, the model also revealed that she’ll be bringing her daughter on tour alongside her.

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been in a relationship since 2018. In December 2023, it was rumored the couple were engaged after she was pictured wearing a diamond ring on her left hand. A source later told People the couple were engaged after five years together. “They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them,” they said.

Elsewhere during her interview, the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies actor recalled her first meeting with the Batman star, which occurred six years ago at a game night in Los Angeles, California.

“I was sure that I’d met him a long time ago, but he didn’t think that we had,” she said about Pattinson, noting that the game night was “very, very intense” and even Hollywood stars Al Pacino, Penelope Cruz, and Javier Bardem were in attendance. Waterhouse said that she and Pattinson “both sort of have the same slight uncomfortable-ness” and “started giggling at the absurdity of the whole thing” to break the ice.

While the pair didn’t exchange numbers, they reunited “six or seven months” later and couldn’t ignore the chance encounter. She recalled thinking: “I think Rob’s quite funny, I light up when I’m around him.”

In April, Waterhouse confirmed she had given birth by sharing a sun-kissed Polaroid of her cradling her daughter, who was wrapped up in a blanket adorned with love hearts. “Welcome to the world angel,” she said on Instagram, adding a red love heart.

While the singer didn’t reveal her baby’s gender at the time, she announced during her Coachella set that she and Pattinson had welcomed a daughter. “Some pretty big events have been going down, I love amazing ladies and I’ve been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life,” Waterhouse told the crowd in Indio, California, on April 12.

Meanwhile, the 38-year-old British actor has shared details about becoming a father. While attending the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris, France, on June 21, Pattinson revealed how his life has changed since welcoming his daughter.

“[Having a child] makes you feel very old and very young at the same time,” the Tenet star joked in a video. He then gushed over how much he admires his infant daughter, while pointing out how quickly she’s already grown up.

“She’s so cute,” Pattinson continued. “You know, already, I’m amazed by how quickly their personality comes. So even at three months, I’m like, ‘Oh I can kinda see who she is already.’”