Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are expecting their first child together, with the British model and singer announcing the pregnancy at a music festival in Mexico.

Waterhouse, 31, and Pattinson, 37, have been in a relationship for over five years, and live together in London.

On Sunday (19 November), the Daisy Jones & The Six actor made an appearance at the Coronoa Capital Festival in Mexico, where she confirmed the pregnancy rumours that began earlier this month.

Dressed in a shimmery pink dress, coupled with sequined tights and shiny, fringe-trimmed boots, Waterhouse said: “I’m extra sparkly today because I thought it might distract you from something else going on.”

She then opened the flap of her coat to reveal a growing baby bump, as the crowd at the festival cheered her on, as seen in a fan video shared on X/Twitter.

“I’m not sure if it’s working,” Waterhouse added, before beginning her performance.

Rumours that Waterhouse is pregnant began circulating after pictures of the musician with what appeared to be a baby bump were shared online. However, Waterhouse’s announcement in Mexico is the first official confirmation that she and Pattinson are going to be parents.

In an interview with The Sunday Times earlier this year, Waterhouse reflected on her long-term relationship with The Batman star, adding that she’s “shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years”.

Revealing that she “can’t wait” to start a family with Pattinson, Waterhouse continued: “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me.

“We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious,” Waterhouse told the newspaper.

The couple were first linked together in 2018, after entertainment news website E! obtained pictures of Waterhouse and Pattinson kissing on the streets of London after a movie date.

Since then, they have been photographed together – leaving a Christmas party together, on holiday in Ibiza, at Waterhouse’s 27th birthday party, around London’s Notting Hill neighbourhood, and at Chateau Mormont for Pattinson’s 37th birthday – several times,

In a May 2020 interview with GQ, Pattinson confirmed he was quarantining with girlfriend Waterhouse in the London apartment that “the Batman folks rented for him” after the production was stalled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, Pattinson discussed how Waterhouse’s emotional reaction to watching him as Batman in Mark Reeves’s 2022 film “changed the entire thing” in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the same year.

“It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” he said. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

They made their red carpet debut as a couple, looking smitten with each other, at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt, last December.