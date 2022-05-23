Superdrug partners with Jack Monroe to fight hygiene poverty

Jack Monroe has partnered with Superdrug to help customers “shop smart” amid the cost of living crisis.

The campaigner and activist has pledged to help customers at the high street pharmacy make good choices when purchasing items for their beauty and personal care routines.

The partnership comes as hygiene poverty rises across the country.

Superdrug has also committed to freezing the prices of 130 everyday essential items across personal care, beauty and healthcare.

Monroe commented: “There’s been a lot of discussion recently around soaring energy costs and rising food bills, and the cost of toiletries and personal care essentials are also rising steeply, which leaves many people unable to afford the basics needed for personal health hygiene and dignity.

“It’s embarrassing to not be able to afford things that others might take for granted, like soap, tampons, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo and hygiene poverty is fast becoming a hidden impact of the Cost of Living crisis.

“That’s why the work Superdrug is doing here is so needed and I hope that by sharing some ‘Shop Smart’ tips together that we can help in some small way.”

Simon Comins, chief commercial officer at Superdrug added: “Superdrug’s vision has always been to make health and beauty accessible to all.

“With rising cost of living, we wanted to act quickly to ensure our colleagues are well looked after and our customers well supported. We don’t believe shoppers should have to compromise when it comes to their health and beauty purchases, so our Price Freeze Promise is committed for a year on 130 Own Brand essential items.

“Despite rising cost of goods, we also remain committed to offering all of our customers discounted Star Buys and our Health and Beautycard users, member only pricing.”

The collarbotion comes after Monroe spoke about just how tough it is for people to get on the housing ladder in 2022.

Writing on Twitter, Monroe said those who use “back in my day” accounts of what life was like for them when they were younger are “romanticising the unimaginable struggle of an era when the average house cost one and a bit years of a single-person salary”.

She continued: “For comparison, average house prices today are almost 9x the average wage!”