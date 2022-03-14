A transplant surgeon went viral on Twitter after she shared the uplifting interaction she had with a former patient.

Dr Dinee Simpson is a surgeon who specialises in liver and kidney transplants at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. After recently running into a former patient when she stopped for coffee, Simpson shared the exchange on Twitter.

“Having a bad morning, stopped for coffee,” her tweet began. “Woman next to me stared at my ID badge and started to cry. I did her liver transplant last year, she was so sick then.”

“Today she had her hair did, makeup on, and looked FABULOUS,” Simpson added. “Unrecognisable. Gave me the BEST hug.”

She added: “I love this job”.

The tweet, which was posted on 8 March, gained more than 270,000 likes and 14,000 retweets. Social media users thanked Dr Simpson for sharing the story and offered their own experiences with surgery recoveries.

“What a nice way to end a bad morning,” responded one user. “You do realise you’re a hero, right? Your skill, caring, expertise made that woman whole again. She was probably scared prior to surgery & you saved her. I don’t know her, or you Dr, but I know valour and caring when I see it - that would be you”.

“As the mom of a wonderful son who became an organ donor after he was killed by a drunk driver, I’d like to thank you, too,” tweeted someone else. “Knowing my son’s organs are helping others makes it all a little more bearable.”

Another person responded: “I love how you said ‘I did her liver transplant last year’ like you painted her nails. So humble. A hero.”

“Best part of my job is not recognising my patients post-transplant because they look so much healthier,” shared one Twitter user.

Dr Simpson, who is the first Black female transplant surgeon in Illinois, is also the founder of The Northwestern Medicine African American Transplant Access Program. Apart from working as a transplant surgeon, Simpson also advocates for transplant care in the Black community by improving access to education, resources, and world-class transplant care, according to Northwestern Medicine.

After sharing her interaction with the former patient, Simpson said she was overwhelmed by the response her tweet received. “Wow. I did not expect this response, but makes me realise how we all need so badly to hear/see/experience more positivity in our lives,” she wrote. “Blessings to all”.

The United Network for Organ Sharing recorded more than 40,000 organ transplants performed in the United States last year, with more than half being kidney transplants. The number of organ donors also increased by ten per cent since 2020.

The Independent has reached out to Dr Simpson for comment.