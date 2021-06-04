The Rock goes fishing to ‘decompress’, but the wellbeing benefits don’t stop there

We’ve all heard of the expression ‘gone fishing,’ but have you ever taken the notion seriously?

It may come as a surprise to learn fishing is something actor Dwayne Johnson – aka The Rock – does when he needs to “decompress,” and “take mental inventory,” rather than performing one of his epic workout sessions in the gym.

And with more of us wanting to exercise in the fresh air, unwind and take time out for ourselves, fishing could be a great hobby if you want to practice a little “self care”.

Here’s why it’s good for the mind and body…

Fishing is a low-impact workout

While you might picture yourself on a quiet river bank, once you start reeling in that prize catch of the day, you’re seriously working your upper body. Winding in even small fish takes a certain amount of strength, and if you wade out into the water, you’re working your leg muscles too; even balancing yourself is good for your core. Not to mention the brisk walk to find your perfect spot. Exercising without realising it = ideal.

Fresh air is good for you

One of the best benefits of being outdoors is breathing in all that fresh air. With higher levels of oxygen pumping through your blood, you can feel more energised. Plus, oxygen is thought to help promote the production of serotonin, which can help make you feel happier, calmer and less anxious, leaving your mind free to focus on the fish.

Being outside can help increase your vitamin D intake

With feeling the sun on your face comes a healthy dose of vitamin D. Not only does it help boost your immune system, but blue skies or grey, vitamin D helps you regulate the amount of calcium in your body (vital for healthy bones and teeth). More than that, the ‘sunshine vitamin’ has been linked to fighting depression, so by just sitting on a fishing pier you’re likely doing yourself a world of good.

Fishing helps reduce stress

Just being close to water is a win-win. Research suggests being near water, in water or on water helps lower stress, improves our wellbeing, lowers our heart rate and soothes the soul. And just imagine how passionate you’d become about fishing if you were to reel in a pike (said to be the ideal fish to start with as a beginner).