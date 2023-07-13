Woman requires eye surgery after using social media hack to remove makeup

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been left needing surgery after using coconut oil to remove her makeup and later using a hack she had allegedly seen on TikTok to fix it – leaving her with a painful eye infection.

Aranza, 22, had been using coconut oil to clean her face for years, after first discovering the method on social media.

Recently, she developed a stye and at first, didn’t think much of it.

But as the pain continued, Aranza, from Puebla, Mexico, decided to try a different hack to fix it – and a nightmare ensued, with the young woman eventually having to get surgery to fix her eye.

She has taken to TikTok under the username @entre_letrasae to share her experience and warn others, with her video viewed more than 156,400 times and liked more than 12,000 times.

“I removed my makeup every day with coconut oil and then with micellar water,” Aranza told NeedToKnow.co.uk.

“… […] but after many years of doing the same, I got a stye. I let it go because I thought that with time it would go away but it never went away.

According to Aranza, because she was studying for two degrees, she “did not have much time to pay medical attention” so she “decided to look for a home remedy”.

(Jam Press Vid/@entre_letrasea)

(Jam Press/@entre_letrasea)

(Jam Press/@entre_letrasea)

“I saw on TikTok that with hot and cold water they were removed and I tried to do it but it didn’t work for me,” she continued. “In the end, I ended up seeing two different ophthalmologists and they both told me it was the oil’s fault.”

The surgery lasted around 20-25 minutes and Aranza has since made a full recovery.

She is now on a mission to raise awareness of online hacks and warn against others trying these without first seeking advice from a professional.

(Jam Press/@entre_letrasea)

Aranza said: “My message to people who follow advice on TikTok is that you have to get good information from professionals.

“I used the oil for years and nothing happened to me, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t harmful.

“When I told my story on my [social media], people told me that they also use it and that nothing ever happened to them ... I think the mistake is not opening up and learning.

“At the end of the day, we have to be more aware and use our own judgment.”

After sharing her experience online, hundreds of users rushed to the comment section to share their reactions.

“Even snake venom is natural but that does not make it good. It is better to use appropriate products available on the market,” one person commented.

Someone else said: “Please, we must be informed, thank you for telling your case, it serves as an example.”

Another person added: “Use oils that emulsify with the water. Not cooking oils and so on.”

Others revealed that similar things had happened to them, with someone else writing: “The same thing just happened to me!!! But for using an oil that makes your eyelashes grow.”

Jam Press contacted TikTok but a representative declined to comment.