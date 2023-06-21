Chef shares surprising hacks to make cooking easier with little effort

A professional chef has shared his simple kitchen hacks to make cooking easier.

Gareth Wharton, a banqueting chef with ten years of experience in the industry, shows how small changes can make preparing food much less stressful.

They include innovative hacks such as using cutlery to keep a sieve in place to how to get the most out of a microplane when zesting fruit.

“All of these are just second nature to me and are so genuinely useful,” Wharton said on TikTok.