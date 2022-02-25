A viral video of a mother writing a message to her toddler daughter in food form has sparked a debate online, after some claimed the message was “mean”.

The mother, who goes by Emma, posted the video on TikTok three days ago where it gained more than 5.4m views. In the TikTok, Emma hands her toddler a plate of food made up of fish fingers, veggies, potato letters, and a drink.

However, it was the potato letters that caused a stir in the comments, as Emma arranged them to read: “U p**s me off”.

Her daughter, who is too young to read, was simply excited to be given food in the video, which Emma captioned: “Love her really.”

While Emma appeared to create the video in a joking manner, many viewers have criticised her for the message to her toddler, while others have defended Emma over the joke.

“I love you would have been better,” commented one person, while another said: “Why humiliate your child like that! Does it feel good to have something mean received with such happiness??”

Someone else said: “She was filled with love for you and you write that. Not the nicest thing seriously.”

However, others came to Emma’s defence, with one viewer acknowledging that the TikToker’s daughter was too young to read the message.

“Why is everyone acting like this TWO YEAR OLD can read what it says,” commented one person, while another mother said: “The mums that get it, get it. This is hilarious!!”

Emma did not appear phased by the criticism, as she laughed it off by encouraging others to duet her TikTok video spelling out how they really feel about their partners with food.

The Independent has contacted Emma for comment.