Tom Brady shares the ‘biggest challenge’ of parenting with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady has opened up about one of the “biggest challenges” he and his wife Gisele Bündchen face as parents.

The NFL champion spoke about raising his children with the Brazilian supermodel in the latest episode of Spotify’s DRIVE podcast.

The pair have two children, Vivian Lake, 9, and Benjamin Rein, 12. Brady also shares a son, John “Jack” Edward, 14, with his ex-partner, Bridget Moynahan.

The 44-year-old athlete recognised that the privileges they share are far from the experiences of the average person.

He said: “We have people that clean for us. We have people that make our food. We have people that drive us to the airport if we need that… we get off a plane and there's people waiting there for us and we get ushered in.

“That's my kids' reality which is the hard part to say, ‘guys, this is not the way reality really is’... what can we do about that?”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also spoke about his and Gisele’s comparatively “normal” upbringings.

“My wife grew up in rural Brazil, the farthest state south, Rio Grande do Sul, [a] very small kind of farming town, very simple girl,” he said.

“There are two bedrooms in their house — one for their parents and one for her and her five sisters.”

“I grew up in, I would say, a middle-class family in California, my dad worked his a** off for our family,” he continued.

“My mom stayed at home [and] took care of us kids and I saw my mom work every day to make food for us at night and wash our clothes and now they supported us by coming to all our games and it was amazing and then I look at my life with my family and it's so fast.”

He added that he worked to keep his children grounded despite their privileges.

“I think we can try to create experiences that are more along the lines of what most kids go through even though they will still have experiences that a lot of kids never do have.”

He also acknowledged the challenges of parenthood, admitting that he had “screwed up a lot of things [but] that's the reality of being a parent”.

