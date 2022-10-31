Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘More needs to be done’: Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey calls for more funding for brain tumour research

‘You are literally clutching at straws and thinking, “What else can I actually do?”’

Kate Ng
Monday 31 October 2022 12:31
Comments
Singer Tom Parker's widow says daughter thinks he's 'still on tour'

Kelsey Parker, the widow of The Wanted singer Tom Parker, has urged for more funding into brain tumour research in the UK.

The actor, who lost her husband in March to stage four glioblastoma, said many families are “clutching at straws” as they travel abroad to seek alternative treatments.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday morning (31 October), Kelsey spoke of how the couple visited a clinic in Spain in a bid to prolong his life by exploring options outside chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Tom died on 30 March in a hospice near the couple’s home in southeast London. He had two young children with Kelsey before his death.

Kelsey said: “When we were in treatment I used to speak to people all the time - different families, children who have got brain tumours, other husbands, other wives - and it is just the same thing. Everyone has to go abroad.

Recommended

“When you get diagnosed, because the standard of care hasn’t been changed in 30 years, you are literally clutching at straws and thinking, ‘What else can I actually do?’

“You have to go abroad. You have to seek other options because the standard of care is just radio and chemo and that is it.”

Giving an update on her family since Tom’s death, Kelsey said they were taking each day “as it comes”.

“We are just trying to live life best as we can without Tom. That’s it. That’s all I can do,” she told the show.

After hearing about another family going through a similar experience, Kelsey reflected on how some people travel abroad to look for other treatments.

She said: “There needs to be more done in this country. How can it be the biggest killer and get one per cent of funding? I just don’t understand it.”

David Jenkinson, from the Brain Tumour Charity, also appeared on the programme and called for better funding into research and treatments.

“We have seen with Covid but also with other cancers that when there is a sustainable amount of money put into research it leads to new treatments and new therapies,” he said.

Tom and Kelsey Parker (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

(PA Wire)

However, Jenkinson warned that some treatments that have been offered overseas have not been proven effective, adding that while the charity “totally [understands] why people who are very desperate choose to travel”, some therapies have not been fully tested.

“Some of them are going through testing but they are not at a stage where the NHS would be able to prescribe them,” he said.

Parker wrote about his experience in being diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy in a book titled Hope.

He and Kelsey married in 2018 and had their daughter Aurelia Rose in 2019 and son Bodhi in 2020.

Recommended

In July, Kelsey marked her fourth wedding anniversary and said things were “not getting easier” following her husband’s death.

She shared a post on Instagram on 14 July and wrote: “Never did I think this is how I’d be celebrating our four-year wedding anniversary Tom. Most people wish to have their wedding day again, I’d settle for a hug.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in