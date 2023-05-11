Tori Spelling says ‘extreme’ mould kept her children in ‘spiral of sickness’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tori Spelling has documented how “extreme” mould impacted her family’s health, revealing they have been caught in a “spiral of sickness” for months.

On Wednesday (10 May), Spelling, 49, gave her fans a health update on Instagram after discovering mould in their rental home.

She shared pictures of her youngest children, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6, at an urgent care centre, explaining that they’ve been “so sick they are sleeping all day and say they feel dizzy even [while] standing”.

Spelling captioned her post: “We’ve all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again. Used to think… well that’s what happens when you have young kids in school. They just continually bring sicknesses home.

“But, when it gets to the point where they are at home sick more than being in school we had to reassess what was going on,” she wrote.

After an inspection, Spelling discovered the “extreme” mould infestation which was making her family sick.

“You just keep getting sick, one infection after another. Respiratory infections. Extreme allergy like symptoms too and, like my poor Finn, skin rashes as well,” the Beverly Hills 90210 alum said, outlining the various health conditions that had been triggered by the infestation.

She said Finn was also suffering from Strep throat and had a high fever.

Calling the house a “health hazard”, Spelling said she would be moving her family into an AirBnB or a vacation rental “till we can even grasp what to do”.

The mother-of-five also criticised her children’s school for not believing “our kids were as sick as they’ve been continually”.

Fans thanked Spelling for “bringing light to this public health emergency in our country” and shared recommendations for doctors who can help with mould-related infections.

A recent survey found that more than a fifth of UK homes are suffering from damp.