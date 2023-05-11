Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son’s name has been revealed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have reportedly named their baby boy after Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA.

Nearly a year after his birth, the birth certificate for Rihanna and Rocky’s son has been released, revealing his name.

The duo, who have been together for three years, named their son RZA Athelston Mayers, according to the birth certificate obtained by The Daily Mail.

The Fenty Beauty founder gave birth to her son on 13 May 2022.

Earlier this year, in a cover story for British Vogue’s March 2023 issue, Rihanna detailed how she’s fiercely protected her baby boy from the spotlight.

“I just went straight into protective mode. Like there wasn’t even time for rage,” Rihanna told British Vogue. “As parents it just feels so icky, like a violation.”

The “Diamonds” singer and Rocky came together to discuss how they wanted to handle photos of their son potentially being leaked to the press. She recalled: “As we were speaking, we knew they were making calls and deals.”

Then, the couple sprung into action. She decided to send some candid photos from her camera roll to an unnamed blog and joined TikTok – where she posted a now-viral video of her baby boy gurgling, smiling and playing with his mother’s phone.

“It’s the thing you never want to happen,” Rihanna said, as she reflected on the possibility that the world could see photos of her son without her permission. As parents, Rihanna said she believes it’s within their right to introduce their child on their own terms.

“We get to decide as parents when and how we do that,” she said. “End of story.”

Rihanna also revealed that she is pregnant with her and A$AP Rocky’s second child during her Super Bowl performance this year.

During the performance, Rihanna wore a bright red jumpsuit with a red bodysuit underneath that showed her growing bump.