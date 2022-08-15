TV anchor parents create hilarious newscast about their baby’s daily habits
‘Hopefully you slept well, certainly no one else did,’ mother jokingly tells her child in newscast parody
Related: Parents Are Naming Their Children After These Places
Two TV anchor parents have sparked amused reactions online after hilariously creating a newscast about their baby’s daily habits.
On Twitter on Sunday, Jeannette Reyes, an anchor for Fox5, shared a video of the skit with her husband, Robert Burton, an anchor for ABC 7News. The clip began with Reyes lifting her daughter up from her crib and wishing her good morning, before joking about how difficult it is to get a good night’s sleep as a parent.
“Good morning, Bella,” she said in her news anchor voice. “It is 9.52am hopefully you slept well, certainly no one else did. But we’re not going to point any fingers.”
She then “sent” the report over to her husband “for more on the weather”. Burton, who could be seen walking outside, then reported that it was a “beautiful day”outside with “temps in the mid 80s”. However, he also questioned if he and his wife would be able to “enjoy” a day in the sun, due to their parenting responsibilities.
“Will we get to enjoy it?” he asked. “Well, if spit ups, feedings and diaper changes don’t get in the way, we just might be able to make it out of here before midnight.”
The video then transitioned back to Reyes, who shared “breaking news” about “diaper changes”, as she said that there was “an explosion” and pointed at her baby as the “suspect”.
“An explosion at the diaper station,” she continued. “Fortunately, no injuries have been reported and authorities tell us they do have a suspect in custody. Unfortunately, that suspect is not speaking at the moment, but they have linked her to hundreds of other explosions.”
Burton then asked his wife if Bella “was considered a flight risk,” prompting Reyes, who had a confused look on her face, to respond: “No, look at her,” before the camera was directed towards the baby.
The newscast then switched to a clip of the mother singing “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star” to Bella, who was sitting in her lap. The broadcast concluded with Burton wrapping up the report and telling viewers: “Well, that’s all the time we have, folks. Thanks for watching the Baby News Network. This is BNN.”
As of 15 August, Reyes’ video has more than 8.3m views, with Twitter users in the comments praising the Washington, DC-based couple and noting how relatable their content is.
“This has genuinely made me mega happy haha,” one person wrote. “I haven’t seen original content like this in a while, thank you. Gratz on the baby!”
“So adorable. I’d tune in daily for this content,” another fan added.
A third person joked: “Could be an inside job… the suspect bears a resemblance to the reporters.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies