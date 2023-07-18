Unhappy gut? Meet the vegan probiotic you need to know about

Prioritising gut health and maintaining a diverse microbiome is a hot topic, and there are lots of ways you can improve yours. Making sure your diet is rich in fruit and vegetables to increase microbial diversity, and taking probiotics to give your gut a boost are great places to start.

There are hundreds of probiotic organisms, but the most common strains are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus. Evidence** suggests that taking probiotics could reduce symptoms of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), such as bloating, and help to restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut after you’ve been ill or had treatment, and help to restore the natural balance of bacteria in your gut after illness.

Start your gut health journey today with Healthspan

(Healthspan)

With so many probiotics on the market it’s hard to know which to choose, this is where Healthspan comes in. The vitamin and supplement heavyweight has more than 26 years’ experience creating the highest quality supplements, and its probiotics are no exception.

Healthspan’s Super20 Pro®is an advanced blend of 20 billion live-friendly bacteria from five of the best strains. And unlike many other probiotics out there, it’s vegan-friendly. As for its performance, the reviews speak for themselves, confirming it as a great solution for maintaining balance in your gut. One happy customer said: “After using this product for a week the bloated feeling in my stomach disappeared”.

Save 20 per cent now at Healthspan

If you want to join those already enjoying the health benefits of Healthspan Super20 Pro®, there’s no better time to start with 20 per cent off your first order when you use the code “INDSP20”.

Healthspan Super20 Pro®: £17.95 or £14.36 with the code INDSP20, Healthspan.co.uk

(Healthspan)

Healthspan Super20 Pro® is a powerhouse of friendly bacteria packed into a one-a-day capsule. So if you want to increase live ‘friendly’ bacteria in your gut, improve gut health, and feel better it’s a no brainer.

And there’s no arguing with the 2,000 five stars reviews extolling the virtues of the probiotic with one happy customer saying they’d been using it for years and found that it “definitely keeps my guts happy”.

Aside from reducing bloating, research *** indicates that probiotics are a great way to balance gut bacteria after medication. And if you’ve recently had treatment, Healthspan Super20 Pro® is a great option, one customer said “after months of antibiotics, these probiotics have helped my digestive system to be built up to normal”.

(Healthspan)

If you really want to take control of your gut health and manage your uncomfortable symptoms, Super20 Pro® is worth considering. One review said: “I have had IBS for years and these really seem to help my symptoms”, it’s helped to “stop the bloating and running to the toilet so much”.

You can currently save 20 per cent on your first order of Healthspan Super20 Pro® using the code INDSP20. Prepare to say goodbye to an unhappy gut.

Buy now

*https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33960869/

**https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5900870/

*** https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5900870/