From a worm to an army of clones, Heidi Klum’s most iconic Halloween costumes

Heidi Klum is known for going above and beyond with her Halloween costumes, and this year is no exception.

Since 2000, Klum has thrown an elaborate Halloween bash and always shows up in a look guaranteed to turn heads. Last year, the supermodel dropped jaws when she showed up at her annual Halloween party dressed as a worm, cementing her status as someone who always understands the assignment when it comes to the spookiest holiday of the year.

Over the weekend, Klum teased her upcoming 2023 Halloween celebration with a nude photo of herself lying on a couch, captioning the post: “The Calm before the storm.”

“3 days to #heidihalloween2023,” Klum added. “My Motto this Halloween GO BIG OR GO HOME.”

In collaboration with Amazon, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel gave fans a sneak peek at her prosthetic makeup process in a livestream that raised more questions about what she could be this year. Designer Bill Corso, with whom she has worked on her costumes for many years, was seen applying details to the prosthetics applied to Klum’s head.

The live stream’s chat had plenty of guesses from viewers; some posited that Klum was an alien, while others guessed that she could possibly be a snake, a bee, an armadillo, or an “evil mermaid.”

Corso reportedly told anyone who was trying to guess, “Good luck.”

Every year, after the Making The Cut co-host conceptualises a vision, she collaborates with Corso and other designers to create a show-stopping look. Last year, Klum transformed into a giant worm, with her face barely visible and only yellow eyes indicating that someone was in the costume.

The eerily realistic costume was reportedly a part of a couple’s costume with husband Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as a fisherman – although the model said the costume was “claustrophobic”.

During the live stream, Klum said that the pressure to outdo herself was “huge,” but with that being said, she noted: “I’m very excited to reveal it.”

Last month, she admitted to Fox News after a taping of America’s Got Talent, “My Halloween costume is complicated. I was almost going to say … I might not be able to come, but I think we’re going to work it out now.”

The worm costume in 2022 was the model’s first since the coronavirus pandemic began. In 2019, she dressed up as an alien, while the year before she dressed up head-to-toe in green make-up and prosthetics as Princess Fiona from Shrek.

Then in 2017, she dressed up as one of the werewolves from Michael Jackson’s iconic “Thriller” music video, clad in faux fur and a letterman jacket. The year before, she impressively showed up with an army of clones, who donned prosthetics to look like Klum.

She also rocked prosthetics to capture the cartoonish features of Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit in 2015, while in 2013 and 2014, she dressed up as a butterfly and an elderly woman respectively.

The model kicked off her first Halloween party in 2000 with a Hot Topic employee costume and subsequently dressed up as Lady Godiva in 2001, Betty Boop in 2002, a character from Predator in 2003, a red witch in 2004, a glam rock vampire in 2005, a sexy cat getup in 2007, the Hindu goddess Kali in 2008, and a crow in 2009. It was in 2006 that Klum began to wear matching costumes with then-partner Seal, starting with a biblical Eve and the forbidden fruit look that year, and a Planet of the Apes monkey look in 2011.

The two first years of the pandemic weren’t the only time the former Project Runway host had to cancel her Halloween party. In 2012, she was forced to cancel due to Hurricane Katrina. That year, she instead hosted a haunted Christmas and dressed up in an Elizabeth Taylor-inspired Cleopatra costume.