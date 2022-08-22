Heidi Klum reveals NSFW story of her worst date

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heidi Klum has spoken out about her NSFW worst date, which took place at a movie theatre and involved a large bucket of popcorn.

The 49-year-old model discussed her previous dating experiences in Hollywood on Thursday, while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. During her conversation with guest host Nicole Byer, Klum recalled “a weird” time where her date kept “holding” onto a popcorn that they were sharing.

“We went to a movie theatre, and you know these big buckets of popcorn?” she asked. “So, he was holding the popcorn, which I thought was already strange. Like, why do I always have to reach over? Like, why don’t you reach over?”

The America’s Got Talent judge went on to describe how the date took a strange turn, as she said that she found a “hot dog” in the bucket.

“I’m reaching over and I’m eating the popcorn, and then all of a sudden there’s a hot dog in the popcorn,” she said. “But it was attached! The hot dog that’s still attached.”

Byer acknowledged how uncomfortable Klum’s date must have been, before joking that there was “a bunless dog in the popcorn”.

After asking the audience if they’d “ever had a hot dog in their popcorn,” Klum acknowledged how “memorable” the incident was.

“That was very strange,” she said. “That was the first one, never happened again, but it was very memorable.”

The Nailed It host then agreed with the sentiment and joked that movie theatres could make a commercial about Project Runway alum’s date.

“It’s something you talk about in therapy,” Byer responded. “That’s tough. But, maybe, AMC will have another commercial with Nicole Kidman and she’s like, ‘You can get a hot dog in your popcorn.”

Klum is no longer a part of the dating scene, as she’s been married to her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, for three years. Elsewhere in the interview, she joked that through being intimate with her husband, which she described as “exercise”, they’ve had a successful marriage.

“You have to exercise a lot with your husband,” she said.“I mean, it’s kind of working very well for us.”

During an interview withE!’s Daily Pop earlier this month, Klum also joked about how she maintains her looks by drinking her husband’s “young blood”.

“I suck his young blood, is what I’m doing,” she said of the Tokio Hotelguitarist, 32. “Like a vampire.”

She went on to reveal how her last three years with Kaulitz has felt like “a lifetime,” before explaining how great they are together.

“I just know him so well. We just gel really well. I just feel like, ‘Finally, I found the one.’ So far so good. I hope it stays that way,” the model added.