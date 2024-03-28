Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helen Flanagan has shared she experienced psychosis after an adverse reaction to medication, following her split with her former partner, Scott Sinclair.

In February, the Coronation Street star was forced to pull out of a theatre tour of the comedy-mystery play Cluedo 2, in which she was set to play Miss Scarlett.

In her first Instagram post since January, Flanagan, 33, shared some insight into her time out of the public eye in a caption to a selfie photo. “Had a few months off from social but I’m back now,” she began her message.

“So basically, I really struggled mental health-wise December/January. I felt really not great in my head over Christmas and I didn’t really feel that much different when I took the kids away for New Year.

“I had a lot of difficult things going on things I just can’t talk about on Instagram.”

Flanagan then noted that she’d been “emotionally struggling” after a break up from Bristol Rovers footballer Sinclair, with whom she shares three children: Matilda, seven, Delilah, five, and Charlie, two.

The actor said she “felt terrible” after the split and took some medication to “feel better and be able to cope better” in the post’s caption.

Helen Flanagan (Ian West/PA Wire)

She added: “I had a really bad reaction though to the medication (an ADHD medication) and it sent me into a psychosis for a few days which I didn’t know I was in.

“I just love my kids so much... this bad reaction though was a few days before [Cluedo 2] rehearsals were starting and sadly I just wasn’t mentally well enough to do it.

“I was heartbroken as I’ve always been professional as an actress but I needed to stay at home and feel better for me and my kids, with the help of my amazing parents.”

The heartfelt post has since racked up hundreds of comments of support and well-wishes, with celebrities such as Carol Vorderman, Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle and Flanagan’s on-screen Corrie sister Brooke Vincent sharing support.

Flanagan was replaced as Miss Scarlett in Cluedo 2 by Strictly Come Dancing winner and fellow Corrie alumnus Ellie Leach.

The actor has previously opened up about her personal life experience; last year, she shared how she felt she spent her 20s “pregnant and breastfeeding”.

“I had my children not young, but young-ish – I had Matilda when I was 24 – and I just feel like I spent all my 20s being pregnant and breastfeeding at home,” she said.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.