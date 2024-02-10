Ellie Leach has sent a defiant message to trolls as she opened up on her excitement at making her stage acting debut in the UK tour of Cluedo 2.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner will replace fellow Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan in the role of Miss Scarlett. Reports say Ms Flanagan was “advised to withdraw for medical reasons”.

Taking to Instagram on Friday evening (9 February), the 22-year-old spoke of her excitement at her new role, but also urged people to be “kinder”.