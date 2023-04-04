Helen Skelton’s ex-husband Richie Myler welcomes baby with new girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Helen Skelton’s ex-husband, Richie Myler, has welcomed a baby with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill.

The news comes 11 months after the formerBlue Peter presenter Skelton, 39, and Myler, 32, announced their split after eight years together.

Myler’s coach Rohan Smith confirmed that the Leeds Rhinos player has become a dad again after new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill gave birth to their first child together.

Smith said: “Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we’ve given him a little time off to settle in at home,” reports MailOnline.

Thirkill is the daughter of Andrew Thirkill, the multi-millionaire president of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

Last month, Myler shared a picture from what looked like a maternity shoot on Instagram.

The black and white photograph showed the pair embracing each other with her baby bump between them.

He captioned his post with a red love heart emoji.

Skelton announced her split from Myler in April via Instagram, writing: “Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

The pair married in 2013 and share three children, Ernie, seven, Louis, six, Elsie, one.

The presenter signed up to compete in BBC’SStrictly Come Dancing just months after the split, and credited the show for putting a “smile” on her face again.

“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” she said at the time.

Addressing the news of her ex-husband expecting a child with his new girlfriend, Skelton previously told The Telegraph: “You cannot have any opinion on anyone else’s life until you’ve walked in those shoes. And my family are happy, my kids are happy, and that’s all ultimately that matters.”

“I don’t see myself as a victim,” she said of her situation. “There are a lot of people who have been in my situation who haven’t been given the opportunities that I’ve got.

“Don’t get me wrong, I have my days when I’m p****f off. But equally, in this job, you’re in a lot of people’s lives, which gives you a phenomenal amount of perspective,” she continued.

“I think mine is a job that gives you lots of perspective, so it’s very difficult to say ‘woe is me’.”