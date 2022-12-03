Helen Skelton addresses marriage split for first time on Strictly Come Dancing

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Helen Skelton hinted at her marriage split during the latest episode of Strictly Come Dancing.

During the broadcast, which occurred on Friday (2 December) instead of its usual slot on a Saturday, the Countryfile presenter explained why she said yes to the BBC dancing competition.

“I did Strictly this year because sometimes you just need to jump on the opportunity and chance to put a big smile on your face,” she said.

Skelton signed up to the show months after revealing that her ex Richie Myler had “left the family home” just four months after they welcomed their third child.

“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote on Instagram in April. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children.”

Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.

The former Blue Peter host has not addressed the split on the series since it began in September, but was left feeling awkward in an early episode after her professional partner, Gorka Márquez, referenced the subject.

However, in the latest instalment, Skelton said that the series has “helped” her “remember who I am and remember what I’m about” following her challenging year.

“Strictly has given me so many things already,” she said, adding: “I’ve got lots to be thankful for and I know what I can offer, and the great thing for me is this dance is all about that.”

Skelton and Márquez topped the leaderboard, alongside Will Mellor, with their Couple’s Choice dance to the song “Mein Herr” from Cabaret, earning 39 points.

‘Strictly’s Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez (BBC)

She previously admitted to not being convinced Strictly would be a good idea for her until her best friend intervened.

Strictly’s results show will air at the earlier time of 5.40pm on Saturday (3 December) due to the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup.