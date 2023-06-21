Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilaria Baldwin has poked fun at her age gap with husband Alec Baldwin, who is 26 years older than her.

The 39-year-old yoga instructor, who has been married to Alec, 64, since 2012, addressed criticism she’s faced about her relationship during a new interview with Romper.

As she noted that she loved “creating love,” seemingly in reference to her children with Alec, she also detailed how she sometimes looks after her spouse. “Am I his mommy?” she said with a laugh. “Sometimes I’m his mommy. Sometimes.”

Hilaria acknowledged the irony behind her joke, as she claimed her peers used to make comments about Alec being older than her.

“At the beginning of our relationship, everyone was like: ‘She must have daddy issues because she’s married to somebody older.’ But it’s actually the opposite,” she said.

After officially tying the knot more than 11 years ago, Hilaria and Alec went on to welcome seven children: Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, two, and Ilaria, seven months. The Boss Baby star also shares daughter Ireland Baldwin, 27, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Last year, Hilaria also shared her thoughts about age gap relationships during the premiere of her Witches Anonymous podcast in November, where she revealed that, before she met her now-husband, she used to “judge women and men that had big age differences”.

“I would look at it like, this older man wants some young bimbo with no opinions whatsoever,” she said. “That younger woman is obviously a gold digger, and she obviously doesn’t even care and is just like whatever: ‘I hope you die, and I’m going to take all your money.’”

She opened up about her change in perspective after she started dating Alec, adding: “Now that I’m in that relationship and people will say those things about me regularly, I realise, what was this trained into my head?”

Elsewhere in her interview with Romper, Hilaria spoke candidly about having a big family. When she welcomed her seventh child in September, she confirmed that she does not plan on having more children.

“This is probably, most definitely, almost completely my last baby,” she said. “I’m always afraid to say it. I was putting away my maternity clothes recently and was like: ‘I’m afraid to give them away, because then I’ll find out I’m pregnant.’”

While she may not be interested in expanding her family, Hilaria noted that her husband doesn’t necessarily feel the same way.

“Every single time I have a baby, my OB writes down the vasectomy doctor on a Post-It, and I bring it home to Alec,” she said. “He hasn’t done it yet.”

The podcast host also opened up about her family’s busy routines, revealing that she gives each of her children two baths a day.

“They’ll literally just line up,” Hilaria explained. “And we go one, two, three, really fast, hair, shampoo in and out. I spray them. When I was younger, I read Cheaper by the Dozen. And the only thing I remember about the book is that they figured out the most efficient way to use a bar of soap.”