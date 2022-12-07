Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hilaria Baldwin has shared how her nine-year-old daughter, Carmen, reacted to the news of the fatal shooting involving her father Alec on the set of the movie Rust.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed on the set of the film last October after Alec fired a loaded prop gun.

His wife, 38, said their eldest daughter was traumatised by the news and wanted to “un-know” what happened.

In an interview with Extra, the mother-of-seven said Hutchin’s death “was and is a tragedy no one can imagine” and described her as an “incredible woman”.

“It’s been a life-changing year for every single person that was involved that day,” she said.

While the couple’s younger children were not old enough to understand the situation, they decided to tell their oldest children, Carmen, nine, and Rafael, seven.

“There’s no way you can explain this that isn’t awful, because it’s awful,” she shared. “I thought I was going to do this without Alec and he said, ‘No, I can’t be a coward, I have to be there.’”

“When I [told] them,” she continued, “Carmen started saying to me ‘Why are you telling me this? Why are you telling me this? I want to un-know this’… and Alec said, ‘I want to un-know it too.’”

“I think everyone wants to un-know it, and we can’t because it’s real,” she added.

Baldwin shared her hopes to honour Hutchins’ memory and continue her legacy by working to better gun safety on set.

“We can go forward and talk about gun safety on sets and try to figure out how this crazy thing happened, and we can go forward and honour Halyna,” she added.

“We can remember her, continuing her legacy for her, for her family and we can take care of everybody who’s still here who is extraordinarily damaged by this awful tragedy. That’s all that we can do, but we can’t un-know it.”

In November, the actor filed a lawsuit against three crew members on the film.