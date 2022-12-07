Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Alec Baldwin praises Harry and Meghan and jokes about becoming their ‘driver’

‘They’ve obviously chosen a different path and good for them’

Kate Ng
Wednesday 07 December 2022 08:14
Comments
Meghan and Harry arrive at Ripple Of Hope Awards in New York

Alec Baldwin has expressed his admiration for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s ability to “handle difficult circumstances in the press”.

The actor, who hosted the Robert F Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award ceremony in New York City on Tuesday night (6 December), added that there are “always going to be certain difficulties” that come with being in the public eye.

The royal couple accepted the Ripple of Hope Award, an accolade that honours exemplary leaders across government, business, advocacy, and entertainment.

Harry and Meghan were recognised for their racial justice and mental health work, with the organisation’s president Kerry Kennedy describing the pair as being “incredibly brave” for addressing the issues.

Baldwin told reporters on the blue carpet before the event that the duke and duchess’ presence at the event “kind of shocked” him.

Recommended

The Pixie star said: “They’ve obviously chosen a different path and good for them. Sometimes I think I want to choose a different path so we’ll see, maybe I can be their driver.

“They’re newly arrived in the states. They haven’t been here that long. I think it’s great they have agreed to support this cause which we’ve supported for years.”

During the awards ceremony, Harry and Meghan announced a new collaboration between their Archewell Foundation and the Robert F Kennedy Human Rights (RFKHR) organisation.

The partnership, which is manifested in the Archewell Foundation Award for Gender Equity in Student Film, aims to “inspire a new generation of leadership in the arts”, the couple said in a statement.

“The values of RFK Foundation and The Archewell Foundation are aligned in our shared belief of courage over fear, and love over hate,” they continued.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“Together we know that a ripple of hope can turn into a wave of change.”

The Sussexes’ appearance at the prestigious awards in NYC comes just hours before their tell-all Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is due to begin streaming on Thursday (8 December).

Recommended

The full trailer for the six-part series, which promises to tell the “other side” of the couple’s story, was released on Monday (5 December) and showed Harry speaking of a “dirty game” within the royal family.

It is expected to rock the royal family with further bombshell revelations and widen the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the monarchy.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in