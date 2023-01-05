Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fans are congratulating Hillary Clinton on her two new jobs at Columbia University.

The 75-year-old former US Secretary of State will be a professor of the School of International and Public Affairs and a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects (CWP), as announced in a message to the university’s community from President Lee C Bollinger.

In a statement, the politician expressed how excited she was for her new role and praised the school.

“I am honoured to join Columbia University, and the School of International and Public Affairs and Columbia World Projects,” she said. “Columbia’s commitment to educating the next generation of U.S. and global policy leaders, translating insights into impact, and helping to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges resonates.”

On social media, many fans and faculty members at Columbia are celebrating Clinton’s milestone.

⁦”@HillaryClinton⁩ is joking Columbia as a faculty member!!!! wow!!! Super wow!” one wrote.

“Dear @HillaryClinton, We’re excited to have you join our great intellectual community at @ColumbiaSIPA - Looking forward to your ideas & contributions,” Daniel Naujoks, a professor at the university, wrote. “And I know our students will be thrilled to learn from you!”

A third person wrote: “Great News. Presence of such wonderful faculty makes @ColumbiaSIPA @Columbia a great learning place and a world leader. Congratulations @HillaryClinton”

Some of Clinton’s peers also praised her, including the senator’ former aide, Sam Arora.

“Thrilled to see my old boss, fmr. Sec. @HillaryClinton, join my alma mater @Columbia as a scholar!” he tweeted. “What a privilege those students will have to get to learn from such an accomplished global leader.”

In his message to faculty, Bollinger reflected on how he’s “personally known” Clinton for over 30 years and applauded her for her work as US Senator.

“Given her extraordinary talents and capacities together with her singular life experiences, Hillary Clinton is unique, and, most importantly, exceptional in what she can bring to the University’s missions of research and teaching, along with public service and engagement for the public good,” he wrote. “It is, therefore, with great delight and pride that I make this announcement that Secretary Clinton will be bringing her capacities, experience, and wisdom to this institution. I expect us all to benefit immeasurably from working with her in the months and years ahead.”

Bollinger also specified Clinton’s upcoming responsibilities in her roles. As professor, she will work alongside other faculty members and administrators on a wide range of initiatives, specifically “those focusing on global politics and policy and on supporting female leaders in those arenas”.

For her job as presidential fellow, she’ll be helping with programs that “related to renewing democracy and advancing efforts for effective engagement of women and youth” nationwide.