Hooters server shares comedic ‘bits’ she pulls on customers: ‘I know you get tips’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Hooters server has gone viral for the clever jokes she pulls on customers during her shift.

TikTok user Charity (@charityy_harris) went viral on the platform when she revealed the comedic “bits” she comes up with during her shift. Since posting her video on 27 March, Charity has received more than 1.6m views on her TikTok, as fellow users say that “light bullying” is a guaranteed way to get more tips.

“My bits as a server but Hooters edition,” she began the video. First, Charity shared that her go-to bit to start is telling customers that the Hooters restaurant ran out of water. “I always tell people we’re out of water every time they order water. I’ll hit them with a, ‘Oh my god, no one told you? We just ran out of water,’” she explained.

Other friendly jokes included addressing male customers as “princess”, play-fighting with her table, or telling people they can’t leave when they ask for the bill.

“Of course, a majority of dudes come in. I hit them with the ‘princess,’” she went on. “‘Here you go, princess. Here’s your drink for you, princess.’”

When checking up on a customer, Charity explained how she’ll ask them, “Y’all miss me?”

“If it’s a big group of people and one of the dudes says something sassy, I’ll hit him with the: ‘We’re fighting now. I’m not talking to you for the next two minutes,’” she continued.

Another bit was that when a group asks for their bill, Charity will joke that they’re not allowed to leave the Hooters.

“When people ask for the tab, I always look at them and be like, ‘Oh my god, I didn’t tell you. I actually kind of like you guys and I came to the conclusion you can’t leave. I’m sorry,” she explained, before finally giving them their check.

While she didn’t include this one bit in her list, Charity even shared that sometimes she’ll suggest her customers make bird noises to flag her down.

“Whenever I put in peoples’ food I’ll be like, ‘If you need anything just cacaw,’” she said. “And I’ve actually had people cacaw and it brings so much light to my life.”

Many viewers took to the comments section to applaud Charity for the clever comebacks, while others wondered whether the playful bits help guarantee bigger tips from customers.

“i know u get TIPS,” said one TikToker, to which she replied: “paying my rent one step at a time”

When another person asked how “good are your tips”, Charity said they were “sooo good i’m not even going to lie”.

“Nah because light bullying with ‘princess’ on the end gets them everytimeeeee,” one user wrote.

Fellow service industry workers were also prompted to share some of their own amusing interactions with customers, like one TikTok user who said: “My favorite bit as a server is handing the check to the baby/little kid at the table.”

“I like to say ‘idk, I just work here’ when people ask questions,” another server commented.

“Anytime I get a group of guys I’ll always call them ladies,” said someone else. “‘Can I get y’all anything else, ladies?’”

A third person said: “When my table asks me for something I say, ‘What is this.. a restaurant?’”

While some people wondered how Charity can get away with pulling jokes on customers without getting in trouble, she clarified to her followers: “It’s all about reading the room and making sure they know you’re joking.”

Many Hooters servers go viral on TikTok for sharing an inside look into what it’s like to work at the infamous American chain restaurant. Last year, one Hooters waitress from Florida went viral after revealing how much she earned in tips after one shift. Throughout her 12 pm to 8pm shift at Hooters, TikToker Leah Fennelly earned a total of $382 in tips, which inspired some viewers to put in an application after learning how much she made from one night of waitressing at Hooters.

Meanwhile, a pregnant woman recounted some of the inappropriate comments she has received from customers while working at Hooters.