Housewife receives support after saying her daughter-in-law isn’t welcome in her home

A woman has divided opinion after revealing that her daughter-in-law is not welcome in her home because she is apparently “jealous” that she is a housewife.

In a post on Reddit, the housewife said that she was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and now they have all left home she is a full-time housewife.

She said that her 25-year-old daughter-in-law, named only as Beth, does not accept her lifestyle.

“The moment I met Beth, she has had a problem with me,” she wrote.

“The first time I met her and I told her I am a homemaker, she told me that’s not a job and it’s lazy of me. I met her 30 minutes before that,” she said.

“It comes up all the d**n time, they come over for dinner and I mention I am tired and she will tell me I don’t work so how am I tired.”

She continued by saying she and her husband have concluded that her daughter-in-law disapproves of her lifestyle because she is “jealous”.

“It’s the only thing that makes sense at this point,” she said.

The housewife then went on to describe another occasion where her daughter-in-law made disapproving comments about her being a housewife.

This appeared to be the final straw, with the Reddit poster saying she then decided her daughter-in-law is no longer welcome in her home.

“I had enough,” she said. “I get that her is jealous of me since she has to work but she needs to get out and she is not welcome back. My son and her called me a jerk for kicking them out.”

“Not working doesn’t equal lazy,” the housewife argued. “I am not loafing around the house all day. I get up do all the chores, take care of all the paperwork, go for gym, take the dogs out, make homemade meals everyday, volunteer and so on.”

“Lazy would be chilling in front of the TV all day,” she added.

The housewife’s post divided opinion on the AITA Reddit forum, though many rushed to support her.

“Beth sounds obnoxious,” one Reddit user said.

“Regardless of your life choices and if she is jealous or not, she is showing you disrespect. And your son is not intervening in this. You don’t have to interact with people that don’t show you respect, so your reaction is quite reasonable,” another person wrote.

However, others disagreed that the daughter-in-law is jealous of her mother-in-law. “Not sure you can assume she’s jealous just because of her comments,” one person wrote. “Maybe she really thinks you’re lazy for not working.”

Another person wrote: “Being a housewife isn’t a job. Sorry.”

Around 24 per cent of American mothers now identify as stay-at-home parents – a sharp rise from 15 per cent in 2022, according to a large survey of US women conducted by Motherly, an advocacy group.