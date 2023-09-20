Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Claudia Oshry has shared her candid thoughts about her physical appearance after revealing that she’s been taking Ozempic for weight loss.

The comedian, 29, discussed how she’s recently changed her wardrobe during a Q&A session on her Instagram Story on 19 September, as she shared a photo of herself in a pink sports bra, bike shorts, and black sunglasses. Her post comes after she revealed that she lost 70 pounds in 12 months, as a result of her year-long Ozempic use.

When a fan asked her how it “feels to wear your arms out now,” during the Instagram Q&A session, Oshry went on to describe how freeing it felt to wear short-sleeved clothing.

“It’s honestly so liberating,” she wrote. “Dare I say, life changing? I can’t believe how many clothing options!”

On 16 August, Oshry first revealed that she’d been taking Ozempic, a type 2 diabetes medication that has been used for weight loss. “The reason I’m nervous about sharing [how much weight I’ve lost] is because I’m ashamed of myself that I got to a place where I had 70 pounds to lose,” she said, during an episode of her podcast, The Toast. “I could cry, I’m so mad at myself.”

During the podcast episode with her sister, Jackie Oshry, the Spritz Society founder explained that her Ozempic journey began in September 2022, after she decided to change her living patterns. She said that her main reason for starting the drug was to improve her overall health so she could have children one day.

“I was a 25-year-old who was out of breath all the time [and] couldn’t sustain my own weight,” she explained. “It changed my f***ing life. I couldn’t have done the weight loss without it. I’ve changed a lot of things in my life, but I don’t think I would have physically or mentally been able to had it not been for Ozempic.”

She also confessed that previously, she never thought she needed to lose weight, noting that she didn’t view her body as “that big”. However, her perspective ultimately changed, and she admitted it was difficult to view old photographs of herself.

(@girlwithnojob/Instagram)

“Now I look back at pictures and see myself through this new lens and it makes me feel sad. I have very mixed emotions,” Oshry said. “To be a fat woman is one of the hardest things to do in this world. [But] I feel like I handled it as good as I could have and I’m proud of the fact I was able to have a full life [before losing weight]”.

The popular Instagram personality, known by many as @GirlWithNoJob, also condemned some of the negative remarks from celebrities, like Andy Cohen, about using Ozempic for weight loss.

“I think the way influencers, podcasters, Andy Cohen, the way they talk about it is so fat-phobic and so harmful because it’s created this layer of shame,” Oshry noted, as Cohen previously joked about how many Real Housewives stars are using Ozempic.

She went on to criticise celebrities, who haven’t used the drug themselves, for “speaking about Ozempic and fatness,” with claims that there’s “so much misinformation and a general lack of understanding of what it’s like to be fat”.

“Everyone’s like: ‘Just stop eating.’ Like: ‘Oh, I should stop eating? That never occurred to me,’” Oshry continued. “For some people, it’s impossible. The number one cause of obesity is genetics; you’re either predisposed to being fat or you’re not. If you don’t have that gene, you don’t know what it’s like.”