10 ways to make your business more efficient

Boost employee wellbeing with an away day in the great outdoors

(Corporate Away Days)

A team day out in the great outdoors works wonders for everyone’s mood. Corporate Away Days brings wellbeing and nature together this June with a series of fun activities. Through these wellbeing adventure days, the team will have time to connect and be present and in the moment, while engaging in activities that excite and inspire. There are a range of away days to choose from, including a day filled with painting, nature walks and dancing, or one focused on watersports, wellbeing retreats and live music concerts. You can also enjoy a five-day adventure covering all of the above activities with Away Stays and Dubai Delights. Find out more by emailing contact@awaydays.co.uk or calling 020 3714 0929.

Book your complimentary discovery day at awaydays.co.uk now

Grow your firm with a business loan

(FundOnion)

UK-based businesses looking for funding of £10k to £15m can seek guidance through FundOnion. The UK’s only business finance platform that helps SMEs identify their available funding solutions in less than 90 seconds, FundOnion inspires business owners to grow their firms on a daily basis. The company has received over £30m in funding applications since January 2022. Its easy and free-to-use platform helps educate SMEs about the various products and lenders, both in and outside of the high-street banks. FundOnion was created by industry professionals who offer specialist broker support alongside the automated fintech platform, with a goal to bring transparency and speed-of-service to UK firms.

Visit fundonion.com to get started

Find the right tech talent for your team

(Academy)

When it comes to running your business well, it’s important to have the right tech talent on your team. Academy can help you with that: it builds high-growth tech talent, upskilling raw potential from non-tech backgrounds with over 600 hours of tech training, which is zero-tuition and grant-supported. This way, startups, scale-ups and enterprise-level companies can get ahead of the tech skills shortage with employees who are tech-ready from day one — prepared to solve, learn and lead, supported by continuing industry mentorship through Academy. Academy has previously partnered with the likes of rail technology juggernaut Tracsis and membership platform Soho House, as well as scale-ups and startups including Beamery, Sourceful and Vira Health.

To find out more visit academy.tech or email holly@academy.tech

Use a dropshipping service for your products

(AppScenic)

The quickest and also one of the most efficient ways to get your products delivered is by dropshipping. Dropshipping platform AppScenic connects e-commerce store owners to high-quality dropshipping and wholesale suppliers from countries including the UK, US, Europe, Canada and more, and boasts 500,000 products in their catalogue. The complete dropshipping automation toolkit makes it easy to get products to your customers quickly: including 24/7 stock and price synchronisation between retailers and suppliers, auto-ordering (orders are automatically received, processed and shipped), and tracking numbers automatically imported to e-commerce stores. Currently integrated with Shopify and WooCommerce – with Wix and eBay to be added soon – AppScenic promises to help customers scale up with no upfront inventory cost, no investment and no additional workload. Use code START40 until 31 August 2022 to get a 40 percent discount, with an initial 14-day free trial.

Find out more at appscenic.com

Invest in precious metals

(Baird & Co)

Established in 1967, Baird & Co is a London-based, family-owned bullion merchant dealing in gold, silver, platinum, palladium and rhodium. Baird & Co provides all-round expertise and is a one-stop-shop for all your precious metal needs. In addition to producing its own bars that can be used for investment purposes – including CGT-exempt coins – Baird & Co also offers clients metal account facilities in both allocated and unallocated forms. The team is proud to be bringing sustainable gold and bars to the market, and having won the prestigious Queen’s award in 2018 for International Trade, Baird & Co will be launching its Platinum Jubilee range this summer. Call 020 7474 1000 or visit 48 Hatton Garden, London.

Find out more at bairdmint.com

US citizen living in the UK? Sort out your taxes

(Expat Tax Online)

If you hold US citizenship (even as a dual national) tax time can be tough, because both HMRC and the IRS want a tax return from you. Expat Tax Online helps thousands of US citizens in the UK file their annual US tax return. They have a team of licenced CPAs, Enrolled Agents and accountants on hand to help explain everything. They provide low-cost US tax preparation for US citizens living in the UK, in line with IRS requirements. Their comprehensive free US tax guide includes advice on how to catch up on US taxes if you’re behind via the IRS Tax Amnesty Program, avoid US capital gains tax on UK assets, renounce your US citizenship and avoid filing your UK pension as a Foreign Trust, among others.

Visit expattaxonline.com

Keep more of the money you earn

(lopay)

Small businesses can reduce their transaction fees by using UK-based payment solution lopay. Businesses can easily take payments via their mobile, a QR code or a card reader, with transaction fees less than half of those charged by other providers – meaning businesses keep more of the money they earn. At the same time, owners are given the flexibility to receive funds instantly, the next day or weekly, taking full control of their finances. Related tips and in-depth reports are also available on the lopay app. It’s free to download, with no hidden costs or monthly fees, while offering the option to order a free card reader.

Visit lopay.com now

Keep your cash flow in check

(Shishir Khadka)

According to score.org, 82 percent of small businesses fail because of poor cash flow management. Shishir Khadka and his cash flow calculator aim to change that. This is a free tool that allows you to quickly calculate your exact cash flow position, giving you peace of mind next time you apply for business funding. At the same time, it ensures your business doesn’t go through a cash flow rollercoaster, even when sales are slowing down. The calculator promises to give you cash flow clarity in under five minutes and help grow your financial stability in the long run.

Access it for free on shishirkhadka.com/cash-flow-calculator

Build a user-friendly website

(ProfileTree)

When it comes to showcasing your services, an efficient website is key. ProfileTree delivers websites for businesses that improve user experience and help generate more sales. The team has worked across a number of industries, from tourism to finance, having built more than 250 websites in the past six years. They can help ensure your website design aligns with your services, starting with a custom homepage, before carefully working through the rest of the pages. The layout and concept are designed to help customers carry out their purchases effortlessly, while the new mobile-optimised site will also include videos that enhance the customer experience. Once your site is built, ProfileTree offers full digital training to help you maximise its potential. They also offer a complimentary video website audit – offer is valid until 3 December 2022.

Find out more at profiletree.com

Pick the right employees

(Chace People)

Finding the staff who are exactly right for your business and home can be time consuming; but if you work with a recruitment agency you won’t have to lift a finger. Chace People promises to help you through the entire hiring process. The specialist agency places senior support staff with high-profile clients around the world – think anyone from ordinary families and influential individuals to rock stars and royalty. They carry out in-depth interviews as part of a bespoke vetting process, where they work closely with clients and candidates to better understand their needs. This allows them to pair the right talent with the right people every time.

Contact them on chacepeople.com today

