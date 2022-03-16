10 companies to help you improve your home and garden with ease

With spring on the horizon, now is the time to make some changes to your home and garden in preparation for summer. We’ve rounded up a number of products and services to spruce up your home before the warmer weather arrives.

Relax in pure luxury with Irish linen

(Givan's Irish Linen)

Givan’s Irish linen stores specialise in a wide range of high-quality household linens, including luxurious linen bedding, crisp cotton collections, elegant table linens and more. Transform your bedroom into a sanctuary with Givan’s exclusive heirloom quality Irish linen bedding by McCaw Allan. Individually hand-crafted from superior, super-fine Irish linen, this bedding, which has a high 1,400 thread count, is incredibly durable and smooth to the touch. Hypoallergenic, antibacterial and antimycotic properties make this product suitable for sensitive skin. Linen aids restful sleep as it naturally regulates temperature: in hot weather it absorbs moisture while remaining dry to the touch, while in cooler weather it retains body heat. Save 10 per cent off all orders with code “LUXURY10” at givans.co.uk. Offer valid until 30 April 2022.

Buy hypoallergenic food for sensitive dogs

(Burns)

Does your dog have a problem it just can’t shake? Itchy skin, tummy troubles and bad odours could all be signs that your dog has an intolerance or sensitivity. Your sensitive pooch will be pleased to know Burns produces simple, high-quality pet food that has been specifically developed for dogs with allergies and intolerances. Burns sensitive is a high-quality, hypoallergenic dog-food range formulated without ingredients that commonly cause intolerances, such as artificial colours, flavours and preservatives, as well as wheat, soya and dairy. Available in several gentle and delicious varieties, Burns gets even the most sensitive tails wagging for dinner time.

Shop antibacterial bath mats made from unique rock

(Misona)

Made from diatomaceous earth – a soft, naturally occurring sedimentary rock – the Misona diatomite bath mat is super absorbent and you can watch it dry in minutes, making it perfect for people sharing bathrooms or in small spaces. It doesn’t require regular washing as the mat is antibacterial and odourless. To clean it, simply use the sandpaper provided to remove any marks. With every order, the company collects 1kg of plastic waste before it can even enter the ocean in collaboration with CleanHub, a service that helps rid oceans of plastic. The stylish mat is available in four colours, with non-slip backing provided. Use the code “SPRING22” for 15 per cent off. Valid until 1 May 2022.

Find your perfect period-style family home

(Galion)

Brought to the market by Galion, the award-winning rural developer, Tanglewood is an exquisite example of a sustainable family home built with attention to detail, making for a traditional and characterful property that has an elegant, contemporary twist. Set on the edge of Galion’s charming Lakeview development in the heart of rural Somerset, Tanglewood enjoys far-reaching views over beautiful countryside, while bearing all the hallmarks of a Galion landmark home. Enjoying a well-considered layout, designed for everyday family life and built using sustainable and innovative technologies, Tanglewood is truly an exquisite example of Galion’s passion for magnificent homes.

Incorporate a bespoke glass veranda into your home

(Crocodile)

A glass veranda offers a unique extension to your living space – it’s a solid, open structure with a glass roof, constructed using powder-coated aluminium. It’s also totally maintenance free. Designed to make your home and garden more attractive for al fresco dining, a glass veranda will also ensure you’ll always have the perfect space in which to share time with friends and family. Crocodile Glass Veranda can create beautiful verandas with cover, shade and windbreak to keep the space warm. Find out how a bespoke Crocodile Glass Veranda will add style and elegance to your home by visiting crocodile.co.uk.

Spruce up your garden with composite decking

(Ecodek)

If you’re looking to redesign your garden this summer, Ecodek’s solid composite decking range is the perfect addition. Carefully designed and crafted to give you the benefits of real wood without the hassle, Ecodek’s wood polymer composite boards are solid, more compact and moisture resistant than hollow decking. It’s also easy to install, so your outdoor space lasts for years to come. Made in Britain, the boards can be delivered within two weeks and will arrive in cut-to-order lengths to minimise waste and make the most of the space you have. Ecodek manufactures a range of products made from 95 per cent recycled and sustainably sourced raw materials, which are 100 per cent recyclable. Order your free sample by visiting ecodek.co.uk or calling 01978 667840.

Choose a personalised care home for your loved one

(Boutique Care Homes)

Boutique Care Homes provides dedicated and personalised care in a home-from-home environment, ensuring that your loved one is safe and well cared for. As a family-run company, strong family values are at the heart of everything it does. The wellbeing of all its residents is vital, which is why the team provide a range of activities and events for residents and families to enjoy. Boutique Care Homes offers modern facilities in a warm, comfortable environment with a choice of communal areas for residents to relax in. Discover more about The Burlington Care Home and Brampton Manor Care Home on Facebook.

Shop stylish and affordable wall art

(Artze Wall Art)

Keeping up with the latest trends in wall art and interior design is what Artze is known for. Its range of wall art reflects the latest fashions in interior design and popular culture and is always of the highest quality at affordable prices. Artze’s solid wood frames are handcrafted at its studio in Manchester and are made exclusively of FSC-certified wood. In line with Artze’s commitment to help the environment and fight climate change, its products are packaged in post-recycled materials. Use the code “STYLE22” to get an additional 20 per cent off its homes event sale prices at artzewallart.com. Offer valid until 31 March 2022.

Boost your water supply with shower pumps

(Stuart Turner)

More than 40 per cent of homeowners report poor water pressure, so finding solutions that can ensure adequate supply and pressure should be high on the agenda when it comes to making home improvements. With more than 100 years engineering experience, water boosting solutions provider Stuart Turner is paving the way with solutions for a range of applications. Stuart Turner’s shower pumps are designed to boost both hot and cold water on open vented systems, while its brass monsoon range can be installed into vented systems to pump supplies of both hot and cold water, boosting both equally. Monsoon universal pumps do not require a gravity flow of water to start and are ideal for pressurising the supply in applications where outlets are higher than the water source, such as a loft conversion. Customers can be assured that monsoon products are Wras approved and come with a five-year warranty with product registration required.

Listen to music with clarity

(Monitor Audio)

High-quality home entertainment has become increasingly important recently as we all spend more time watching movies, listening to music and playing games. Whether you opt for standalone speakers or discreet installation speakers, Monitor Audio has a solution. For those wanting to minimise the visual impact of their audio setup or maximise space, a discreet in-ceiling and in-wall sound system is an option. Whether it is for dynamic film sound for a dedicated home cinema, or for rhythmic music in the kitchen, there’s a speaker perfect for every interior space. Designed and engineered in Britain, Monitor Audio’s speakers are built to last, and come with a warranty of a minimum of five years, up to a lifetime.

