10 ways to live more ethically and sustainably

From sustainable clothing companies to eco-friendly holiday resorts, we’ve rounded up several ways to make sure your lifestyle is a bit more eco-friendly in 2022.

Shop sustainable leak-proof underwear

(ModiBodi)

Modibodi is the leading period underwear brand in the UK, and it aims to protect you from leaks thanks to patented exclusive Modifier Technology. Launched in 2011, the reusable and sustainable range of tops, singlets and period-proof and sweat-proof undies and swimwear was created to liberate us all from endless amounts of landfill and leaks. The newest range is 97 per cent biodegradable when buried in active soil, but it still lasts for more than 100 washes. The leak-proof underwear range comes in six absorbencies, ranging from light moisture wicking, which is suitable for hot days and sweaty workouts, to maxi-24 hours, which works for heavy flows and frequent bladder leaks. Modibodi also caters for teens, men, babies, maternity and post-partum. Use “CODE15” for 15 per cent off at modibodi.co.uk/collections/biodegradable. Offer valid until 30 April 2022.

Shop at modibodi.co.uk now

Buy sustainable wine that helps clean up the ocean

(The Hidden Sea)

The Hidden Sea Wine is the perfect premium tipple for those who love vino and the environment. For every bottle bought, the brand will remove the equivalent of 10 single-use plastic bottles from the ocean, in partnership with ReSea Project. With over 10 million plastic bottles removed from the ocean already, The Hidden Sea is striving to remove one billion plastic bottles by 2030. The range includes chardonnay, shiraz, a red blend, sauvignon blanc and rosé, all of which are available in Asda, Booths, Co-op and Sainsbury’s.

Visit thehiddensea.com now

Drink ethically sourced coffee

(Django Coffee)

Django Coffee Co is focused on the origin of its beans and direct trade. The team works with partners to ensure every purchase is the very best speciality coffee from around the world while making sure it’s ethically sourced and 100 per cent traceable and transparent. The company wants to minimise the effects of its footprint on the environment and make sure that each stage of the coffee chain, from harvest to process, is beneficial to everyone involved. Django Coffee Co ensures a fair price is paid for its coffee from producers or cooperatives that give back to local communities with social or educational programmes. Fancy a coffee or a subscription? Head to djangocoffeeco.com and enjoy 10 per cent off your first order with the code “#greenbeans” – offer valid until 31 May 2022.

Shop at djangocoffeeco.com now

Become ISO certified with ease

(ISO-Cert)

Are you ISO certified? ISO-Cert offers Digital ISO Certification for most management systems standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001. The evidence required for implementation is assessed online using secure servers. The company provides all relevant document templates, and its certificates can be issued within days of your initial application. The company also offers management systems consultancy that can provide internal auditing services. Visit isocertonline.net or email info@isocertonline.net quoting “ISOCERT2022” to see how ISO-Cert can help you.

Visit isocertonline.net now

Get insured with a leading sustainable broker

(Insure-Us)

Insure-Us is the leading health and life insurance broker with a sustainable approach, which won the Global Green Business Award 2021. All its clients are part of the Become a Better Ancestor programme, which is designed to develop sustainable projects such as planting trees across Africa. The team gets to know every client personally, then handcrafts a policy which best protects their health and family. Health insurance is becoming an essential and life insurance guarantees peace of mind, knowing that your family will be looked after financially. Policies start from £10 per month, and you can find out more at insure-us.co.uk. Get one month free by calling the team on 0203 838 8900 and reference the code “IND1”.

Visit insure-us.co.uk now

Use an air purifier for cleaner air at home

(briiv)

Meet briiv, a sustainable air purifier that can cleanse the air around you. The World Health Organization estimates that seven million people die prematurely from air pollution every year, and briiv wants to change that, one all-natural air purifier at a time. Briiv comprises three naturally made materials that are combined to capture microscopic particulate matter to help you and your family breathe easier, sleep better, and rid your personal environment of pollution. The body of the unit is made from eco-friendly bioplastics derived from elephant grass with a bespoke and toughened recyclable glass display zone. It utilises natural filters that biodegrade when disposed of, as opposed to harmful HEPA filters which are made from fibreglass and other microplastics. Briiv also has a cleanse mode that removes particulate matter in just 60 minutes.

Visit briiv.co.uk now

Incorporate organic balm into your beauty routine

(The Green People Co)

One Balm is Green People’s multi-purpose, organic beauty balm and a UK beauty industry first. Housed in a 100 per cent biodegradable pot made of repurposed sawdust, One Balm’s botanic formula is both ethical and certified organic. Suitable for all genders and skin types, it cocoons dry skin in a protective layer of calming, nourishing plant actives and can be used on dry patches anywhere, as a lip balm, for cuticle care and even for cleansing. Its sustainably sourced ingredients include a nourishing nectar of skin-soothing pomegranate, frankincense and myrrh. Entirely ethically sourced, the myrrh is collected by Himba tribeswomen and fairly traded to support this traditional community. Save 20 per cent sitewide when you use the code “ONE” at greenpeople.co.uk – offer valid until 1 April 2022.

Shop at greenpeople.co.uk now

Try potato milk as a new dairy alternative

(DUG)

Challenge your perceptions, step away from the norm and delve into the unexpected world of DUG: the award-winning, sustainable, allergy-friendly potato milk. Potatoes provide a perfect base for a dairy alternative as they’re neutral-tasting, nutritious and super-sustainable. Plus, they’re naturally free from common allergens like soy, nuts and gluten, which is why DUG was awarded Best Allergy Friendly Product at the 2021 World Food Innovation Awards. Growing potatoes is twice as land efficient as growing oats, and uses 56 times less water than almonds, making DUG’s climate footprint 75 per cent lower than whole cow’s milk. It’s also low in saturated fats, and fortified with calcium, vitamin D, riboflavin, vitamin B12 and folic acid, so now really is the time to embrace potato milk. Use the code “OFFER15” at dugdrinks.com to get 15 per cent off. Offer valid until 31 May 2022.

Go to dugdrinks.com now

Buy sustainable designs from a Scandinavian label

(Gudrun Sjöden)

Gudrun Sjöden’s new spring clothing collection is an ode to flowers and plants, brimming with gorgeous patterns and evoking luscious tea gardens, greenhouses and herbariums. Shop stunning prints and vibrant palettes that are inspired by the art of plant dyeing for a modern take on flower power. This Scandinavian label encourages you to create a green wardrobe with pieces designed to stand the test of time and with preserving the environment in mind, as it uses organic cotton and recycled materials. Its own eco-labelling system makes it easy to shop sustainably. Visit the brand’s website gudrunsjoden.com or head to its concept store at 55-57 Monmouth Street, London WC2H 9DG.

Shop at gudrunsjoden.com now

Find eco-friendly resorts across the world

(Biostays)

Tourism start-up Biostays was founded during the pandemic to help address how the travel and tourism industry affects the climate crisis. The more people who use the Biostays website, the more acres of rainforest can potentially be saved. This is important as it means the rainforest can continue to extract carbon from our atmosphere and protect vital biodiversity. Every hotel or experience provider on biostays.com is eco-friendly, vetted and guaranteed to get you closer to nature. Biostays is fully committed to only positively impacting the environment to prevent the climate crises, and aims to save one million acres of rainforest by 2025 through bookings made on biostays.com.

Book via biostays.com now

This content is brought to you by Living360, a new digital lifestyle destination keeping you up to date with health and fitness, food and drink, homes and gardens, beauty, travel, finance and lifestyle trends.