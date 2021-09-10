How women can run with confidence and comfort for a more uplifting experience

There’s nothing quite as satisfying as the feeling you get when you find something that fits as though it was made just for you. But for lots of runners, finding a shoe can feel like an arduous task – a particularly common problem for female runners.

It doesn’t help that female runners are often at a disadvantage. Data from independent shoe research laboratory Heeluxe suggests that women’s shoes, across the board, are up to 18 per cent tighter around the toes, 70 per cent tighter around the big toe joint, and 68.4 per cent looser in the heel compared to men’s shoes.

This is because historically, running shoes are made using foot moulds based on an adult male foot. But women’s feet are built differently; a 2009 study found that women tend to have a higher instep and narrower heel, whereas men have longer and broader feet.

Running in shoes that are not made to fit you just right can result not just in physical injury, but can also feel discouraging. After all, why would anyone want to run if their shoes only cause them pain? Running is, and should be, an uplifting and transformative activity with the ability to clear the mind, stimulate the release of “happy” hormones, and raise positivity and energy levels.

One sports brand that is putting the needs of female runners first in their shoe design, and is on a mission to uplift a million minds across the world, is ASICS. The 72-year-old company, which is beloved by athletes and everyday sporting men and women across the globe, is releasing its Women’s NAGARETM Collection to help women get running and feeling their very best.

The new collection is designed with the female running style in mind, and aims to give women the tools they need to run with comfort, strength and joy. ASICS uses gender-specific TRUSSTIC technology that helps keep the natural shape of the foot – avoiding squeezing or chafing – and allows the runner to take smoother-flowing strides. The shoes also feature an extra 3mm heel drop to take stress off the calf muscles, and a softer midsole for more comfort.

To further uplift female runners, ASICS launched the Mind Uplifter platform earlier this year. Developed in partnership with Professor Brendon Stubbs, a world-leading authority on exercise and mental health, the platform aims to show how movement can leave a positive impact on the mind.

ASICS is calling on female runners to use the platform and see the impact physical movement has on their mind. The platform works by scanning your face and asking you six questions about how you feel before doing at least 20 minutes of exercise. After that, it repeats the scan and questions so you can understand how just 20 minutes of moving affects your mind.

Running in shoes that fit right and give you the boost you need to feel even better while you move is of utmost importance, and ASICS knows this well. To help you make the right footwear decisions, the brand’s interactive Shoe Finder selects the most suitable pair of trainers for you after you answer four simple questions from the comfort of your home.

Once you’ve found the best shoes for your running needs, ASICS’ new NAGARETM Collection is also full of high-performing athletic wear that can help you go further, by supporting the body and promoting smooth movements. Here are our favourite picks from the collection:

Gel-NIMBUSTM 23

Make running a breeze with the superb comfort and underfoot cushioning provided by the ASICS Gel-NIMBUSTM 23 running shoe.

Featuring a lightweight, breathable upper and a trademarked FLYTEFOAMTM Propel midsole, this trainer model also boasts GELTM technology in the front and back of the shoe to give runners the best shock absorption.

Gender-specific TRUSSTIC technology also keeps the runner’s natural foot shape to allow for better, smoother strides, and the extra 3mm heel drop takes unnecessary stress off the calves while running.

Color Block Tight III

With studies showing that women’s running style favours frequent strides over strength, a pair of tights that helps prevents chafing is highly important to ensure an uplifting and pain-free run. These ASICS Color Block Tights feature a seamless construction to reduce chafing, as well as a stretch knit fabric for wicking away moisture.

Perhaps best of all, at least 50 per cent of the primary material used in these tights are recycled materials, making them a sustainable – and stylish – apparel to add to your running kit.

Run LS Top

As we transition into autumn, it can be tricky regulating your body temperature with ambient temperatures that can feel neither here nor there. The ASICS Run LS Top is perfect for transitional running, featuring long sleeves to start you off warm while helping you stay dry and cool as your run progresses with technical mesh fabric for extra ventilation.

Reflective details on the top also give you increased visibility in low-light conditions to keep you safe while running in the dark.

Color Block Bra III

A supportive bra is just as important as a supportive shoe when it comes to working out, and this stylish Color Block Bra offers great support for any exercise. A perforated panel in the back makes the bra more breathable, keeping you cool and collected as you stretch, run, and move your way towards better health.

The garment is also made from 78 per cent recycle materials to help support more sustainable manufacturing, something that ASICS has committed to in order to positively impact both customers and the environment.

