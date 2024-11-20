November is here, which means the Black Friday sale is just around the corner. For Huawei, that brings an array of exciting deals across their smartwatch lineup, plus free wireless earphones with select purchases. Enjoy record-low prices on favourites like the Huawei Watch Fit 3, now just £99 with a bonus strap, and the Watch GT 4, discounted by up to £70. Be sure to explore additional offers on earphones, tablets, and laptops, making this Black Friday the ideal moment to upgrade your tech with Huawei's exclusive discounts.

Huawei Watch Fit 3: £99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch Fit 3 ( Huawei )

Finally, the Huawei Black Friday sale features the Watch Fit 3 smartwatch for just £99 – and even at that price it still comes bundled with a free strap. This versatile smartwatch has a vibrant, 1.82in AMOLED display and is packed with comprehensive health-monitoring features, plus up to 10 days of battery life.

It also has a wide range of workout modes, an optical heart rate sensor and 5ATM of water resistance. Whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for the perfect gift, this smartwatch has a lot to offer at an affordable price.

Buy the Huawei Watch Fit 3 for just £99 and get an extra strap, absolutely free

Huawei Watch GT 4: from £159.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch GT 4 ( Huawei )

The Black Friday deals from Huawei continue with the Watch GT 4. Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones – and featuring a scienticfic workout coach and enhanced 24/7 health management technology in an elegant and slimmed down design – the Huawei Watch GT 4 will help you stay on top of your health and wellness.

The Huawei Watch GT 4, has been reduced from £229.99 to just £159.99 – that’s a saving of £70 for the black 46 mm model. The smaller 41mm model in white has also been reduced, from £229.99 to £169.99, while the 41 mm version in gold is down by £50 to a sale price of £199.99.

Buy the Huawei Watch GT 4 and save up to £70 this Black Friday

Huawei Watch D2: £349, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch D2 ( Huawei )

The Black Friday smartwatch deals from Huawei don’t stop here and continue with the Watch D2. Offered with a black fluoroelastomer strap, this smartwatch also comes with a free pair of Freebuds 5i wireless earphones and a 12-month extended warranty for added peace of mind.

Compatible with iOS and Android smartphones – and featuring professional-grade ambulatory blood pressure monitoring in an ultra-slim design – the Huawei Watch D2 can help you stay on top of your wellness with its comprehensive health-management features.

Huawei’s Black Friday deal sees the Watch D2 – plus the Freebuds 5i wireless earphones worth £89.99 and an extra strap – priced at just £349.

Buy the Huawei Watch D2 and get a pair of Freebuds 5i wireless earphones for free

Huawei FreeClip ( Huawei )

Speaking of wireless earphones, the Huawei FreeClip are also included in the Huawei Black Friday sale. This ultra stylish pair of earphones uses the C-Bridge Design coupled with Open-ear Listening Technology giving you a secure and comfortable fit enabling you to experience music while staying aware of changes in ambient sounds, perfect for the office environment or while doing exercise.

While these earphones may be small in size, they don’t compromise in quality delivering sterling sound quality along with crystal clear calls. These earbuds have been reduced from £179.99 to £139.99 and are available in purple, black and beige colours.

Buy the Huawei FreeClip earphones and save £40 this Black Friday

Huawei FreeBuds 6i: £64.99, Huawei.com

Huawei FreeBuds 6i ( Huawei )

If you prefer the more standard earphone forms, the FreeBuds 6i has you covered and are also included in the Huawei Black Friday sale. This model, available in nebula black and purple has had its price reduced from £89.99 to £64.99, saving shoppers £25.

These earphones promise up to 35 hours of battery life, when used with the included wireless charging case, and offer Huawei’s Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation 3.0 technology for an improved listening experience. Quick-charging means up to four hours of listening can be added to the battery with just a 10-minute charge, and an IP54 rating means they are sweat and water resistant.

Buy the Huawei Freebuds 6i wireless earphones and save £25 this Black Friday

Black Friday deals on Huawei tablets and laptops

And the Black Friday deals don’t stop there – because Huawei also has some discounts on a range of MatePad tablets, and MateBook laptops too.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 ( Huawei )

The first deal sees the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 tablet in gold cut by £100 from £799.99 to £699.99 – and what’s more, it comes with a free M-Pencil 3 stylus worth £129.99. The tablet is just 5.5 mm thick and features a 12.2-inch OLED display with Huawei’s PaperMatte finish for reduced glare. As well as the free stylus, it also comes with a keyboard case for extra functionality.

Buy the Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 for just £699.99 and get a free M-Pencil 3 stylus

Huawei MatePad SE 11” S ( Huawei )

There’s also £50 to be saved on the Huawei MatePad 11.5” S, which has had its price cut to £399.99 and also comes with a free M-Pencil stylus worth £129.99. Available in grey or purple, the tablet also features Huawei’s anti-glare PaperMatte display technology, and comes with a detachable keyboard dock to boost productivity on the go.

Save £50 on the Huawei MatePad 11.5” S and get a free M-Pencil 3 stylus

( Huawei )

Finally for Huawei’s Black Friday tablet deals is the Huawei MatePad SE 11” S, which has had its price cut from £199.99 to £159.99, saving shoppers £40. It also comes bundled with a free stylus as part of the Black Friday sale, this time in the form of the M-Pen Lite, worth £34.99. Available in grey, the tablet features an 11-in display and a premium unibody design, with Wifi connectivity and 128 GB of storage.

Save £40 on the Huawei MatePad SE 11” for Black Friday and get a free stylus

Finally, Huawei’s Black Friday sale includes discounts on a pair of MateBook laptops. Both the MateBook 14 and MateBook D16 are included in the sale, with prices cut by up to £300.

Huawei MateBook 14 ( Huawei )

The Huawei MateBook 14 U7 in green, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, has had its price cut from £1,199.99 to £949.99, saving shoppers an impressive £250. Meanwhile, the MateBook 14 U5, this time with 512 GB of storage, has been reduced for Black Friday from £949.99 to £749.99.

Shop now

Huawei MateBook D16 ( Huawei )

Lastly, the Huawei MateBook D16 with an i9 processor and 1TB of storage has had its price slashed by £300, down to £899.99 for Huawei’s Black Friday sale. The MateBook D16 i5 with 512GB of storage is also part of the sale, with a £200 discount taking its price down to £499.99.

Shop now

Explore all Black Friday deals on Huawei.com.