Huawei has spent countless hours designing technology that marries the ultra modern with the traditional.

That’s not only apparent in their MatePad range of tablets, which elevates the look and touch of its paper-like screen, but also in its smartwatches – meticulously designed to replicate the aesthetic of a luxury timepiece.

Now with the launch of the MatePad 12.2, 12 X and Watch Ultimate, Huawei has continued to showcase its ingenuity, showcasing innovation through its screen technology, while still improving on its other existing features such as battery life.

To celebrate the launch of this new range of tablets, Huawei is offering a limited time discount and free M-Pencil to top it off.

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2, 256GB black: £699.99, Huawei.com

Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2 ( Huawei )

The Huawei MatePad Pro 12.2-inch was inspired by the silky texture of traditional Chinese paintings, boasting a wholly unique Golden silk rear cover design.

Weighing only 508g the MatePad Pro 12.2 is 5.5mm thin, making it incredibly light for a 12-inch tablet. Combined with the OLED PaperMatte Display and up to 2,000 nits of brightness, the MatePad Pro 12.2 brings vivid colour, accurate contrast and high quality visuals to life, with eye-soothing anti-glare for hours of entertainment, work and creativity.

With a refresh rate of 144Hz and touch sampling rate of 480Hz, this screen makes for silky smooth viewing while remaining highly responsive to user input for tasks such as painting – made possible through Huawei’s own GoPaint app.

The display also employs a unique OLED architecture, by “stacking” pixels to double the screen’s peak brightness, resulting in impressive HDR effects for subtle improvements. This pixel-stacking technology also reportedly improves the service life of the display by up to three times when compared with traditional OLED displays, making it a dependable tablet for long-term use.

The MatePad Pro 12.2 also features the all-new Huawei Glide Keyboard, with charging and storage designed specifically for styluses. All you need to do is place the stylus into the slot to initiate a pairing with the tablet, after which there's no need to ever pair again. When you do not need to use the stylus, you can put the stylus back into the slot for easy and secure storage. The slot ensures that the stylus is charged and available. The Huawei M-Pencil can be fully charged in one hour in the slot.

Between now and 22 October 2024, customers can get £100 off a purchase of a MatePad Pro 12.2 as well as a free Huawei M-Pencil 3 using the voucher code A100HWMPPRO12.

Huawei MatePad 12 X, 516GB green: £549.99, Huawei.com

Huawei MatePad 12 X ( Huawei )

Like the MatePad Pro 12.2, the 12 X features a PaperMatte display reducing glare and making for a more comfortable viewing and reading experience. The paper-like resistance when used with an M-pencil also makes writing and drawing feel more tactile and natural.

The MatePad 12 X offers an adaptive refresh rate with a range of 30 Hz to 144 Hz, with optimisations for different uses, such as streaming movies or even gaming on the go. By dynamically adjusting the refresh rate to match a low frame rate, this feature can reduce power consumption greatly, depending on its usage.

It’s also able to fit an impressive battery into its compact frame. With up to 14 hours of video playback and 12 hours of web browsing, the 12 X is able to sustain a lot of use on a single charge. Even when it does run out of battery, the tablet’s official 66W charger can bring it back up to full in just 85 minutes with turbo charge mode.

Like the MatePad Pro 12.2, customers can receive the 12 X with £50 off as well as a free Huawei M-Pencil 3 using the voucher code A50NEWMP12X (offer available between now and 22 October 2024).

Huawei Watch Ultimate, green: £749.99, Huawei.com

Huawei Watch Ultimate ( Huawei )

The latest edition in Huawei’s Watch Ultimate range, this new green colourway is a seamless blend of performance, sophistication and elegance. The Watch Ultimate is created with a Zirconium-based Liquid metal body for high-strength, strong wear and corrosion resistance.

The smartwatch has a slim yet flexible AMOLED panel for quick readability, with a cover made of high-strength sapphire glass for protection, which is also fully laminated and wear-resistant as well.

Being extremely wear- and corrosion-resistant lends the Watch Ultimate well to one of its latest features: Golf course mode.

Avid golfers can download over 15,000 golf course maps from around the world (3,000 of which can be found in the UK) to analyse course layout, fairways and other features with 3D mapping in real time to strategise each shot and improve their game.

For a limited time, customers can purchase a Huawei Watch Ultimate and receive a pair of FreeBuds Pro 3 at no extra cost (available until 22 October 2024).

