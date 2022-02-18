Huey Haha: Cause of death revealed for 22-year-old TikTok star

The cause of death for 22-year-old TikTok star, Huey Haha, has been revealed, nearly four months after his death.

On 17 February, the Sacramento County Corner’s Office confirmed with PEOPLE that Huey, whose real name is Hieu Minh Ngoc Ha, died by suicide.

According to a report from the California-based county government office, Huey passed away due to self-inflicted gunshot wound on 25 October 2021.

More follows...