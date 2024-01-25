Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman’s ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness has shared her candid thoughts about what’s next for her, after announcing her divorce.

The 68-year-old actor appeared to make a reference to her breakup during an interview with The Daily Telegraph, published on 24 January. During the conversation, shared via Us Weekly, Furness said she’s both excited and nervous for all the different opportunities that lie ahead for her.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she said. “It is kind of exciting.”

In September 2023, Jackman and Furness announced their plans to divorce after nearly three decades of marriage. “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the former couple said in a statement shared with People. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They went on to note that their “highest priority” would always be their family, as they share two children: Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

“We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” the pair continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They signed the statement with “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” before concluding: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Jackman and Furness’ relationship spans from 1995 to 2023, as the Hollywood stars were introduced on the set of Correlli, befre tying the knot in 1996. During a 2017 interview with People, Jackman reflected on the first time he was acquainted with his then-partner.

“I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” he remarked. “She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said: ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ And I remember thinking: ‘I like this girl.”

While the former couple have kept their breakup out of the spotlight, the Wolverine star did discuss some of his feelings amid the split in September 2023. When approached by TMZ photographers, he seemingly opened up about the separation in a few simple sentences, saying “It’s a difficult time. I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”

However, the former couple have stayed on good terms, as Page Six reported in October that Jackman celebrated his 55th birthday with Furness. For the celebration, the pair were seen at Polo Bar in Manhattan, New York, with a source claiming to the publication that they had a “very happy time”.

A representative for Jackman later confirmed that he celebrated his birthday with his ex, explaining: “Yes, it’s true. It was a lovely evening.”