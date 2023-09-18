Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman candidly discussed his feelings amid his split from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Over the weekend, TMZ photographers caught the Australian actor opening up about the separation in a few short sentences. “It’s a difficult time,” Jackman, 54, confessed. “I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”

In a conversation with People on 15 September, the Logan star and the Correlli lead, 67, broke the news of their separation. The longtime pair conveyed gratitude for the three decades spent together but noted that it was time for both to focus on their “individual growth”.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” their joint statement read. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness,” they continued. “We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

Jackman and his former partner agreed on this message being the only formal address they would make about their separation. “This is the sole statement either of us will make,” the two wrote.

Jackman and Deborra-Lee’s relationship timeline spans from 1995 to 2023. The Hollywood stars were introduced on the set of Correlli, and it wasn’t long before they began spending time together romantically.

At the time, Deborra-Lee had already made waves on the big screen. Meanwhile, the Australian TV series kickstarted Jackman’s acting career.

During a 2017 interview with People, Jackman reflected on the first time he was acquainted with his partner. “I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget,” he remarked. “She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said: ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.’”

“And I remember thinking: ‘I like this girl,’” the Hollywood star admitted. By 1996, Jackman and Deborra-Lee had tied the knot.

The two share their 23-year-old son Oscar and their 18-year-old daughter Ava. Oscar and Ava were adopted by the famed pair at a young age. Speaking with Katie Couric in 2012, Jackman explained: “To be clear, Deb and I always wanted to adopt. So that was always in our plan.”

Though it seems to be the year of celebrity divorce, Jackman and Deb’s split came as a shock since they just celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary this past April.

Under an image of the duo snuggled together against the New York City skyline, Jackman typed a poignant tribute caption. “I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 YEARS!! I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family,” he proclaimed. “And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humor, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart.”

Deborra-Lee did not respond online as she doesn’t have a social media account.