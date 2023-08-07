Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hugh Jackman looked delighted as he joined fellow Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to watch Wrexham play MK Dons on Saturday (5 August).

The X-Men star has been close friends with Reynolds for years, and has been filming scenes as Wolverine for Reynolds’ forthcoming Deadpool sequel.

“Finally snagged an invite. Thanks Wrex,” he tweeted, sharing photos of himself with both Reynolds and Mcelhenney. He also tagged the official Wrexham account.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought Wrexham FC for £2m in 2021, and have since overseen a huge boost for the club’s profile.

The duo regularly invite their celebrity friends to games. Recent attendees have included Reynold’s wife, fellow actor Blake Lively, plus Antman star Paul Rudd, director Joe Russo, and comedian, actor and producer Will Ferrell.

In March, Lively trolled a fan at a Wrexham game by sending a candid and hilarious message to his girlfriend.

While she was walking around the club’s home, The Racecourse Ground in Wrexham, Wales, Lively went on to greet some fans, seen in a video shared to Twitter.

During the game, one fan proceeded to call Lively’s name, before he got her attention and asked: “Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It’s my girlfriend.”

In response, the Gossip Girl star said: “Hi, Stephanie,” as she smiled and waved to the camera. She then made a joke to the fan’s girlfriend, as she added: “You should leave him!,” prompting laughter from people in the stands.

The delighted fan later praised Lively and Reynolds’ sense of humour, as well as his and McElhenney’s decision to buy Wrexham.

“They (and Rob) are unbelievably amazing,” he said. “The difference it’s made to the town is unbelievable. Forever grateful.”

At the time of writing, Wrexham were down 1-2 to MK Dons, with just under 40 minutes left to go in the game.