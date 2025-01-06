Hugh Jackman seen supporting Sutton Foster in Once Upon a Mattress amid dating rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Hugh Jackman supported rumored girlfriend and former Broadway co-star Sutton Foster by attending her Once Upon a Mattress performance at Los Angeles’ Ahmanson Theatre on January 4.

The 56-year-old actor was joined in the audience by Carol Burnett, who originated Foster’s role in the musical’s 1959 production. In photos shared by DeuxMoi, Jackman was seen smiling and holding up his phone toward Burnett, 91, who waved and blew kisses to the crowd, their presence met with enthusiastic applause from the audience during the intermission.

Jackman and Foster previously co-starred in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

During this time, both actors were married to their respective spouses. However, in September 2023, the Deadpool & Wolverine actor announced his separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” their joint statement read at the time. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They concluded the statement, writing: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

Subsequently, in October 2024, Foster filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ted Griffin. The two-time Tony Award winner married the Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter in October 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, following their engagement in August 2013. The couple shares a daughter, Emily, whom they adopted shortly after her birth in 2016.

Prior to her marriage to Griffin, Foster was married to Broadway actor Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

Rumors of a romantic relationship between Jackman and Foster have been circulating, with some sources suggesting that their connection began during their time together in The Music Man. Sources at the time told PageSix that the two fell in love.

“They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” one source reportedly told the outlet.

“They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” said another source.

A friend of Furness, Amanda de Cadenet, claimed that Jackman left his marriage for Foster after they fell in love during the Broadway production. Despite these speculations, neither Jackman nor Foster has publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship.