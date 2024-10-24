Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Sutton Foster has filed for divorce from Ted Griffin after 10 years of marriage.

The two-time Tony winner got married to the Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter in October 2014 in Santa Barbara, California, after getting engaged in August 2013. They share one daughter Emily, whom they adopted shortly after she was born in 2016.

The news comes amid rumors that Foster is involved romantically with Hugh Jackman. The two co-starred in The Music Man on Broadway in 2022 playing love interests. In the musical, Jackman played a con man named “Professor” Harold Hill who poses as a music instructor in an attempt to form a marching band in the small midwest town of River City, Iowa.

While starring together in the musical, sources told PageSix that the two fell in love. “They are 100 percent together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” one source reportedly told the outlet.

“They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge,” said another source.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jackman and Foster for comment.

open image in gallery Sutton Foster and Ted Griffin at the 2022 Tony Awards ( Getty Images for Tony Awards Pro )

Foster was previously married to another Broadway actor, Christian Borle from 2006 to 2009.

The Younger star said she fully decided she wanted a family after meeting Griffin.

“When I met my husband, it was the first time that I finally went, ‘Oh, I get it. I understand why people have families,’” she wrote in a 2021 essay for People.

The Wolverine actor announced his own divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness back in September 2023 after being married for 27 years.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” their joint statement read at the time. “Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

They signed the statement “Deb and Hugh Jackman,” concluding: “This is the sole statement either of us will make.”

When approached by TMZ shortly after the announcement, Jackman said simply: “It’s a difficult time. I appreciate your thoughts, man, thank you.”

Meanwhile, Furness appeared to make a reference to her breakup during an interview with The Daily Telegraph, published in January.

“You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift,” she said. “It is kind of exciting.”