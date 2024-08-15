Iconic sandal-maker FitFlop launches their most comfortable ballet flats yet

We’ve all been there. We throw on a pair of eye-catchingly gorgeous shoes to top off that show stopping outfit, despite knowing full well that they will leave our feet feeling like they’ve been put through a meat grinder by the end of the day. At a time where fashion keeps on making leaps and bounds, should we still be stuck with sacrificing comfort for style, or foregoing style for a bit of comfort? Is it too much to ask to get hold of some shoes that tick both of those boxes?

If you’ve found yourself asking these questions on more than just one occasion, then consider your prayers duly answered: especially if you’re partial to sporting pumps now and then. FitFlop, a brand that go the extra mile by injecting science into contemporary every-day footwear, have just released their Delicato Ballerinas range and it’s bound to change your stride for the better.

The sleek, chic ballet flats have been a staple of women’s footwear for decades and never stray far from the cultural zeitgeist. Case in point, think back to how Amy Winehouse pretty much moulded them into a trend in the early 2000s and compare that with the resurgence they’re experiencing again this year. They’re the shoe of the moment and FitFlop have revolutionised the aesthetic with their trademark Dynamicush technology within the sole.

To get technical, these ballet flats are ergonomically engineered to help optimize your body’s alignment and natural movement. The anatomically contoured EVA-foam footbed diffuses pressure & gives natural arch support whilst the high-rebound, impact-reducing Dynamicush cushioning maximises overall comfort. To put it simply, this means you’d be getting a stylish slip on with all the comfortability and supportive feel of a trainer.

If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into treating yourself to a pair, FitFlop are currently offering 15% off the Delicato Ballerina range by using the code: BALLERINA15.

Now that the science of the flats has been covered, you’re still probably thinking ahead to how these could fit seamlessly into your many wardrobe choices, so let’s look at the style itself. The Delicato Ballerinas are slim and fitted with a squared off toe and matching bow which all come together to offer up a feminine, refined and tailored finish. When it comes to colours, there’s a range to choose from. You could go for the classics such as black or beige which are always guaranteed to go with any outfit you throw on. Or, if you want to make more of a statement with your feet, you can opt for Delicato’s more colourful selection of hues such as wild raspberry, deep olive, silver and gold.

All in all, it’s fair to say that FitFlop have crafted something that boasts both style and comfort and provides a breath of fresh air for your feet.

