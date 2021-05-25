IKEA recalls more than 300,000 plates, bowls and mugs after burn incidents

IKEA has recalled bowls, plates and mugs from two of its product lines after receiving reports of the items breaking and potentially causing burns.

The recall, which has been issued worldwide, asks customers who purchased items from the HEROISK and TALRIKA range between August 2019 and May 2021 to stop using them and contact customer services.

It said the tableware, which is made from PLA, a thermoplastic polyester, had been found to become brittle and break when used for hot food or liquid, creating a potential burn hazard.

The news comes after 123 reports of breakages globally, including four reports of injuries in the UK, Sweden, Norway and Spain. Most of these injuries were burns due to hot contents of the tableware leaking out. Of these, two injuries required medical attention.

In a statement announcing the recall, IKEA said it is a “precautionary measure” and that the safety of customers is its top priority.

“All our products are tested and comply with applicable standards and legislation. Despite this, we have received reports of the products breaking,” IKEA said.

HEROISK bowls, plates, and mugs were each sold in a pack of two and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs were each sold in a pack of four.

In the US alone, approximately 148,000 items from both lines were sold since August 2019. An additional 11,400 were sold in Canada and 145,837 in the UK.

IKEA is now asking customers to bring the recalled products to their nearest store for a full refund. It said proof of purchase is not required.

Full list of items being recalled by name and article number: