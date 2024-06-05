Ikea is paying real people $16.80 an hour to work at its virtual Roblox game

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Ikea will be giving people the opportunity to work at its latest store, all from the comfort of their own home.

The Swedish furniture giant has announced the launch of a virtual store inside the popular gaming platform Roblox, called “The Co-Worker Game.” The immersive experience, which hits Roblox on June 24, will allow players to “experience working in Ikea’s virtual universe,” according to a press release shared on Monday.

Ikea will also be assembling a team of 10 people to serve as employees in the virtual store. These workers will be paid £13.15 per hour (about $16.80 USD), the standard hourly rate for real-life Ikea workers in London. These paid employees will “be able to flex their skills, help customers, and get promoted to move departments, just like in the real world.”

Workers can even serve up virtual versions of Ikea’s signature Swedish meatballs inside the game or redesign Ikea showrooms.

“We’re excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently, bringing our unique careers philosophy to life,” said Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager, Ikea UK and Ireland. “At Ikea, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments, and grow in any direction they choose, both in the game or in the real world. There are many ways to learn and grow at Ikea, and that’s what Ikea on Roblox is all about.”

Ikea’s ‘The Co-Worker Game’ launches on Roblox on June 24 ( IKEA )

Applications for the virtual position opened on June 3 and will close on June 16. Virtual interviews will take place remotely between June 14 and June 18. Candidates must be over 18 and live in the UK or Ireland to apply. Existing employees at physical Ikea stores are not eligible for consideration.

Applications for the virtual position are open from June 3 to June 16 ( IKEA )

Roblox is a widely-popular online game platform that “lets you play, create, and be anything you can imagine,” according to its description on the Microsoft Store. It allows players to customize characters and play minigames within the game. While Roblox is free to download on a number of platforms - including Android and iOS smartphones, Xbox game consoles, and Windows computers - players can also spend money on in-game items and customizations. According to Techcrunch, its millions of users range between ages eight and 18, although its key demographic is between nine and 15 years old.

In December 2023, Ikea revealed plans to increase pay for UK staff as part of more than £35m of investment in higher wages and bonuses. Hourly paid employees at Ikea received a 10 percent pay rise earlier this year, increasing hourly wages for staff in London from £12 to £13.15.